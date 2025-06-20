Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagedankvart dreyerlandscapeoil painted drapespublic domaindrapesvintage paintingslandscape paintings public domainpainting landscapeForeground study with drapes by Dankvart DreyerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 821 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2902 x 1986 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudies of different flowers, i.a.poppies by Dankvart Dreyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922218/image-flower-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseNFT artworks ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape from the Silkeborg region by Dankvart Dreyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924815/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686870/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLandscape with a stream running between trees in the foregroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781367/landscape-with-stream-running-between-trees-the-foregroundFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseSeveral landscape compositions with a road leading over a bridge in the foregroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781457/image-art-public-domain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseView of a landscape with a few trees in the foregroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782082/view-landscape-with-few-trees-the-foregroundFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe edge of a foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801530/the-edge-forestFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060173/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseStudies of a landscape with giant hills and of plantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782028/studies-landscape-with-giant-hills-and-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous life quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686841/famous-life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLandscape with a lake in the foreground, in the background large bare hillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782235/landscape-with-lake-the-foreground-the-background-large-bare-hillsFree Image from public domain licenseTo do list Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598194/list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWood studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722891/wood-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape sketch, view towards hills.Above, studies of rose brancheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781968/landscape-sketch-view-towards-hillsabove-studies-rose-branchesFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForeground study.Plant against light airhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801379/foreground-studyplant-against-light-airFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067393/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseVarious leaf and plant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818001/various-leaf-and-plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseWood studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817986/wood-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067395/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWood studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781681/wood-studyFree Image from public domain licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833075/png-1883-art-artworkView licenseWood studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781253/wood-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060115/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLeaf studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781568/leaf-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060162/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781416/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271274/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseView of a landscape with large hills, in the foreground t.h.a road with temporary figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782037/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271287/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape with forest, in the foreground t.v.an oak tree.Below: The edge of a foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782007/image-art-forest-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781628/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain license