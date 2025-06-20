Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage landscape paintinglandscape paintingscenery oil paintingsvintage paintingspublic domainlandscapepublic domain oil paintingsceneryUnknown by Jens JuelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 915 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4611 x 3517 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseItalian landscape, called the Elysian Fields: Bay at Lake Acheron not far from Napleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804529/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833075/png-1883-art-artworkView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804492/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe bridge and waterfall in Dornach, Switzerland by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924418/the-bridge-and-waterfall-dornach-switzerlandFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804381/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807734/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn apple, caville rouge, and other fruitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804259/apple-caville-rouge-and-other-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseProspectus of the region on the Hunter's Prize by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923078/prospectus-the-region-the-hunters-prizeFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804458/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Artist and his Wife Rosine, née Dørschel by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923676/the-artist-and-his-wife-rosine-nee-dorschelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFlowers and fruits on a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804332/flowers-and-fruits-tableFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310119/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licensePrivy Councilor Henrik Hielmstierne by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923090/privy-councilor-henrik-hielmstierneFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Crossing over the Little Belt at Snoghøj. by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923578/the-crossing-over-the-little-belt-snoghojFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseDansebakken at Sorgenfri by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922206/dansebakken-sorgenfriFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe hyena in the menagerie at Frederiksberg Castle by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922232/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804283/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804246/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804261/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharlotte Sophie Gerner, née Rasch, Henrik Gerner's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804298/charlotte-sophie-gerner-nee-rasch-henrik-gerners-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostmaster General Frederik Hauch as a young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804591/postmaster-general-frederik-hauch-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923157/the-painter-michael-gehrmannFree Image from public domain license