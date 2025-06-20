Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingplantfacepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingCountess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens JuelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3124 x 3892 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseComposition draft for the portrait of Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiol-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, in her 74th yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787055/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of a right hand, used in the portrait of Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923419/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCountess Caroline Schimmelmann (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804628/countess-caroline-schimmelmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804283/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923073/anna-elisabeth-battier-born-storpFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers and fruits on a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804332/flowers-and-fruits-tableFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413121/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923157/the-painter-michael-gehrmannFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseObligeert, the Jew with a whip, posed together with the Roman dwarf Bajocco on one of Copenhagen's streetshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804674/image-face-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Mountainous Landscape with a Waterfall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724999/mountainous-landscape-with-waterfallFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Storm Brewing behind a Farmhouse in Zealand by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922672/storm-brewing-behind-farmhouse-zealandFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Girl from Holsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749929/girl-from-holsteinFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCecilie Marie Elisabeth Schouw, nee Bagge, Poul Johan Schouw's wife by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922922/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804576/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804727/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA left hand resting on a table, holding a rosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787186/left-hand-resting-table-holding-roseFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft composition for a portrait of a young girl with her right hand at her side and her left arm around the neck of her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787130/image-dog-animal-handFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSusanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license