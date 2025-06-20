Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagedeath1813oil paintingfacepublic domainpublic domain deathwomenpublic domain oil paintingDeath of Cleopatra.Mirror copy after Caspar Netscher in the Staatliche Kunsthalle, Karlsruhe by Caspar NetscherOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1035 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5906 x 6845 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBereavement helpline poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710771/bereavement-helpline-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of Coenraad von Beuningen (1622-1693)?, Mayor of Amsterdamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805369/portrait-coenraad-von-beuningen-1622-1693-mayor-amsterdamFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral directors poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711695/funeral-directors-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of a Young Woman with a Garland (1679-1680 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136428/image-flowers-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe time that clips Cupid's wings by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923153/the-time-that-clips-cupids-wingsFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseA violin playerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799299/violin-playerFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licensePortrait of Johan de Witt (1625-72), Grand pensionary of Holland (1660 - 1700) by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView licenseWilliam III (1650-1702), Prince of Orange and since 1689, King of England (1670 - 1733) by Caspar Netscher and Jan van…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744834/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of a painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805030/portrait-painterFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMadam Greenlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806020/madam-greenlandFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseMasquerade.Intermediate by C. A. Lorentzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922984/masqueradeintermediateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licensePortrait of Cornelis Backer (1633-81), councillor, alderman, and colonel of the Amsterdam militia (1660 - 1684) by Caspar…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744054/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027251/special-coffee-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Happy Shipwreck, Act IV, Scene 6https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804059/the-happy-shipwreck-act-iv-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027250/special-coffee-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Willem III (1650-1702), Prince of Orange and since 1689, King of England (1670 - 1684) by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790879/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027248/special-coffee-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of William III, Prince of Orange and Stadholder (c. 1680 - c. 1684) by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741677/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe artist's parents-in-law and some of their children by Balthasar Dennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923091/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Pledged Peasant, Act II, Scene 8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804336/the-pledged-peasant-act-ii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Philippina Staunton, Wife of Roelof van Arkel (1632-1709), lord of Broeckhuijsen (1668) by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742050/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSad quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002955/sad-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInterior: The Cook (1639-1684) by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155701/interior-the-cook-1639-1684-caspar-netscherFree Image from public domain licenseSad quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868074/sad-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA forest landscape with a hunter by Julie Lütkenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924919/forest-landscape-with-hunterFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePortrait of Menno Baron van Coehoorn (1641-1704). General in the Artillery and Fortifications Engineer (1675 - 1700) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743339/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView licenseLandscape by a lake in Bavaria, Germany by Christian Morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923832/landscape-lake-bavaria-germanyFree Image from public domain license