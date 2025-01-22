Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagesaintbohemiachristian statuechristianityreligiouscollage starsstatuecollageJohn of Nepomuk statue png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2695 x 3369 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseJohn of Nepomuk statue collage element, isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905045/image-stars-person-collage-elementView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseJohn of Nepomuk statue collage element, isolated image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925763/psd-stars-person-collage-elementView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseCrucifix religion png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255076/crucifix-religion-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseCrucifix religion png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834515/png-sticker-elementsView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseSaint John of Nepomucen. Gouache painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961535/saint-john-nepomucen-gouache-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseCrucifix statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696552/png-sticker-elementsView licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113962/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJesus Christ statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8576124/png-sticker-personView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licensePng Jesus statue sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625648/png-jesus-statue-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601540/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseStone cross, crucifixion png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823166/png-collage-stickerView licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173872/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePng angel with Cross statue sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544501/png-sticker-statueView licenseLove your neighbors Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515221/love-your-neighbors-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseWooden cross png in hand sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6257549/png-sticker-elementView licensePrayer meeting Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113965/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWooden cross png in hand sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6257541/png-sticker-elementView licenseHave faith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174671/have-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG Wooden cross in hand, collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346116/png-hand-personView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseReliquary with the Man of Sorrows (1347-1349 (Medieval)) by Bohemian and John Volek Bishop of Olomouchttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147888/photo-image-crown-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599718/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseWooden cross png in tattooed hand sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6257634/png-sticker-elementView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseWooden cross png in hand on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260704/png-hand-peopleView licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173853/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWooden cross png in hand sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6257639/png-sticker-elementView licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseChristian cross png religion, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192420/png-collage-goldView licenseHave faith Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600421/have-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWooden cross png in hand sticker on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6260868/png-sticker-elementView licenseHave faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11174651/have-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint John of Nepomuk statue Charles Bridge Prague. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6020085/photo-image-public-domain-statue-freeFree Image from public domain license