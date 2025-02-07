Edit ImageCropTangSaveSaveEdit Imagepaper textureroseflowercollagevintagedesignbotanicalfloralVintage blue rose letter remix illustration backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage watercolor flower background, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078689/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseAesthetic blue rose stamp, vintage remix illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915607/image-flower-rose-paper-textureView licenseVintage rose flower desktop wallpaper, ripped paper border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242568/png-aesthetic-background-black-and-whiteView licenseVintage blue rose envelope remix illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915608/image-flower-rose-paper-textureView licenseEditable floral border desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078681/editable-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licenseVintage rose stamp frame, dark blue background remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915874/image-background-texture-flowerView licenseAesthetic watercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078691/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licenseNavy blue background, vintage rose stamp remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915875/image-background-texture-flowerView licenseCircle paper png frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257706/circle-paper-png-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseVintage blue rose framed grid paper, remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915654/image-texture-flower-roseView licenseFarewell poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487199/farewell-poster-templateView licensePNG vintage blue rose envelope sticker, transparent background, remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881117/png-flower-roseView licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596722/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseOff-white grid paper, vintage blue rose remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926924/image-texture-flower-roseView licenseJourney word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449991/journey-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGold frame, vintage blue rose remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915927/gold-frame-vintage-blue-rose-remix-illustrationView licenseVintage rose flower background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242659/vintage-rose-flower-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseVintage blue rose stamp, envelope remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915567/image-background-texture-flowerView licenseVintage rose flower background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242620/vintage-rose-flower-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseVintage round frame, blue rose remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916161/vintage-round-frame-blue-rose-remix-illustrationView licenseVintage rose flower background, ripped paper border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242672/vintage-rose-flower-background-ripped-paper-border-editable-designView licenseRound gold frame, blue rose remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915926/round-gold-frame-blue-rose-remix-illustrationView licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14597012/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBlue rose round gold frame remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915928/blue-rose-round-gold-frame-remix-illustrationView licenseVintage camellia flower background, beige aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253720/png-background-beautiful-beigeView licenseGrid notepaper, vintage blue rose border remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915651/image-texture-flower-roseView licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254015/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseGrid notepaper frame, vintage blue rose border remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915656/image-background-texture-flowerView licenseBe my valentine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487419/valentine-poster-templateView licenseGrid paper, vintage blue rose border remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915653/image-background-texture-flowerView licenseVintage floral collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498689/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseVintage envelope, blue rose stamp remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915569/image-background-texture-flowerView licenseWatercolor flower border mobile wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078684/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseRound gold frame, blue rose remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915930/round-gold-frame-blue-rose-remix-illustrationView licenseVintage rose flower background, aesthetic floral border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221841/vintage-rose-flower-background-aesthetic-floral-border-editable-designView licenseBlue rose round gold frame remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915929/blue-rose-round-gold-frame-remix-illustrationView licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596757/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseVintage blue rose border background remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915555/image-background-aesthetic-torn-paperView licenseJourney word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578761/journey-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGold frame png blue rose sticker, transparent background, remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915931/png-flower-frame-roseView license