RemixSasiSaveSaveRemixchristmas wallpaper iphonechristmas wallpaperchristmasiphone wallpaperchristmas tree imagedark green gold backgroundchristmas treechristmas tree iphoneWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, editable paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927100/winter-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-editable-paper-textured-backgroundView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, blue paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927277/image-background-torn-paperView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787829/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, blue paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927276/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic glitter & watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950819/christmas-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-glitter-watercolor-designView licenseChristmas tree frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927418/christmas-tree-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseNorth pole reindeer mobile wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954387/north-pole-reindeer-mobile-wallpaperView licenseChristmas tree frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927417/christmas-tree-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseChristmas party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931497/christmas-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas tree frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927419/christmas-tree-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521053/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas tree frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927469/christmas-tree-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseLeaf gold frame mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813525/leaf-gold-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseChristmas tree frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927420/christmas-tree-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseChristmas Eve iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic glitter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999951/christmas-eve-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-glitter-designView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, white paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927279/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas tree iPhone wallpaper, festive aesthetic editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927534/christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-festive-aesthetic-editable-backgroundView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, blue paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927173/image-background-torn-paperView licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789087/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, white paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927280/image-background-torn-paperView licensePurple winter landscape phone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8960430/purple-winter-landscape-phone-wallpaperView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, blue paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927172/image-background-torn-paperView licenseVintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393470/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseChristmas tree png frame, gold circle shape on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927388/png-aesthetic-frameView licenseChristmas tree iPhone wallpaper, festive aesthetic editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927535/christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-festive-aesthetic-editable-backgroundView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, white paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927283/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseLet's celebrate! Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788201/lets-celebrate-facebook-story-templateView licenseAesthetic Christmas tree png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927844/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseFestive season, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520328/festive-season-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, off-white paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927175/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas Eve iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic glitter & watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958811/christmas-eve-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-glitter-watercolor-designView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927660/image-background-torn-paperView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, editable paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927099/winter-christmas-tree-background-editable-paper-textured-borderView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, off-white paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927176/image-background-torn-paperView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, editable paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926922/winter-christmas-tree-background-editable-paper-textured-borderView licenseAesthetic Christmas tree png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927851/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseMerry X-Mas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788830/merry-x-mas-instagram-story-templateView licenseAesthetic Christmas tree png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927850/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927497/festive-christmas-tree-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-editable-backgroundView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927657/image-background-torn-paperView license