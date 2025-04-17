rawpixel
Remix
Festive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured background
Save
Remix
christmas wallpaper iphonechristmas wallpapervintage christmaswallpaper phone santa clauschristmas treechristmas backgrounds phone starbeige cream background aestheticchristmas lockscreen
Festive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable background
Festive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927394/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView license
Vintage Santa Claus, Christmas collage element
Vintage Santa Claus, Christmas collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927198/vintage-santa-claus-christmas-collage-elementView license
Christmas & new year Facebook story template
Christmas & new year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789072/christmas-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
Santa Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, off-white textured background
Santa Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, off-white textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927537/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license
Santa Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, textured background, editable design
Santa Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927533/santa-claus-reindeer-iphone-wallpaper-textured-background-editable-designView license
Festive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured design
Festive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927413/image-background-torn-paperView license
Vintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393863/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Festive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured design
Festive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927411/image-background-torn-paperView license
Vintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393470/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
Vintage Santa note, festive Christmas design
Vintage Santa note, festive Christmas design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927224/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView license
Santa Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
Santa Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927532/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-brownView license
Santa Claus ripped paper label collage element
Santa Claus ripped paper label collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927460/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-collage-elementView license
Christmas craft, editable Instagram story template
Christmas craft, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521274/christmas-craft-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Santa Claus ripped paper label collage element
Santa Claus ripped paper label collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927449/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-collage-elementView license
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519427/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Vintage Santa note, festive Christmas design
Vintage Santa note, festive Christmas design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927225/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView license
Festive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable background
Festive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927392/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView license
Santa Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collage
Santa Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927807/image-background-torn-paperView license
Christmas tree farm, editable Instagram story template
Christmas tree farm, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521012/christmas-tree-farm-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Vintage Santa Claus, Christmas collage element
Vintage Santa Claus, Christmas collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927458/vintage-santa-claus-christmas-collage-elementView license
Santa Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable background
Santa Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927491/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView license
Santa Claus frame, gold circle shape
Santa Claus frame, gold circle shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927337/santa-claus-frame-gold-circle-shapeView license
Santa Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable background
Santa Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927494/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView license
Holly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collage
Holly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927452/image-background-paper-aestheticView license
Festive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable design
Festive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926808/festive-santa-claus-background-ripped-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Santa Claus frame, gold circle shape
Santa Claus frame, gold circle shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927340/santa-claus-frame-gold-circle-shapeView license
Festive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable design
Festive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927393/festive-santa-claus-background-ripped-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Santa Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive background
Santa Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927821/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519362/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Santa Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive background
Santa Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927812/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license
Vintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage element
Vintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926095/vintage-santa-claus-sticker-christmas-editable-collage-elementView license
Merry Christmas greeting tag, paper craft remix
Merry Christmas greeting tag, paper craft remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927457/merry-christmas-greeting-tag-paper-craft-remixView license
Merry Christmas Facebook story template, editable design
Merry Christmas Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927530/merry-christmas-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Festive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured background
Festive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927410/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license
Crafty christmas Instagram story template
Crafty christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796840/crafty-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Vintage Santa note, festive Christmas design
Vintage Santa note, festive Christmas design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927228/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905527/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Santa Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured background
Santa Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927536/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520503/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Vintage Santa note, festive Christmas design
Vintage Santa note, festive Christmas design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927777/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView license