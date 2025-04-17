RemixBoom3SaveSaveRemixchristmas wallpaper iphonechristmas wallpapervintage christmaswallpaper phone santa clauschristmas treechristmas backgrounds phone starbeige cream background aestheticchristmas lockscreenFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927394/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView licenseVintage Santa Claus, Christmas collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927198/vintage-santa-claus-christmas-collage-elementView licenseChristmas & new year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789072/christmas-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, off-white textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927537/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927533/santa-claus-reindeer-iphone-wallpaper-textured-background-editable-designView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927413/image-background-torn-paperView licenseVintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393863/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927411/image-background-torn-paperView licenseVintage Santa Claus mobile wallpaper, editable Christmas collage background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393470/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927224/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927532/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-brownView licenseSanta Claus ripped paper label collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927460/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-collage-elementView licenseChristmas craft, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521274/christmas-craft-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseSanta Claus ripped paper label collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927449/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-collage-elementView licenseChristmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519427/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927225/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927392/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927807/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas tree farm, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521012/christmas-tree-farm-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage Santa Claus, Christmas collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927458/vintage-santa-claus-christmas-collage-elementView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927491/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseSanta Claus frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927337/santa-claus-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927494/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927452/image-background-paper-aestheticView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926808/festive-santa-claus-background-ripped-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseSanta Claus frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927340/santa-claus-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927393/festive-santa-claus-background-ripped-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927821/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519362/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927812/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926095/vintage-santa-claus-sticker-christmas-editable-collage-elementView licenseMerry Christmas greeting tag, paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927457/merry-christmas-greeting-tag-paper-craft-remixView licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927530/merry-christmas-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927410/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseCrafty christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796840/crafty-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927228/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905527/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927536/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520503/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927777/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView license