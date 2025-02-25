Edit ImageBoom2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage christmaschristmas stampvintage christmas tree illustrationsvintage stamp pngchristmas stardeer christmasstartransparent pngHolly Jolly Christmas png sticker, festive greeting paper collage, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927416/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927453/image-paper-aesthetic-christmasView licenseFestive Santa Claus, aesthetic note paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926404/festive-santa-claus-aesthetic-note-paper-editable-designView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927454/image-paper-aesthetic-christmasView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927436/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927450/image-background-paper-aestheticView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927438/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927452/image-background-paper-aestheticView licenseFestive Santa Claus, aesthetic note paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926883/festive-santa-claus-aesthetic-note-paper-editable-designView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12742927/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFestive Santa Claus, aesthetic note paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926392/festive-santa-claus-aesthetic-note-paper-editable-designView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927228/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseFestive Santa Claus, aesthetic note paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926672/festive-santa-claus-aesthetic-note-paper-editable-designView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927777/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseFestive Santa Claus, aesthetic note paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926871/festive-santa-claus-aesthetic-note-paper-editable-designView licenseMerry Christmas greeting png tag sticker, paper craft remix, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927431/png-paper-aestheticView licenseFestive Santa Claus, aesthetic note paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926673/festive-santa-claus-aesthetic-note-paper-editable-designView licenseVintage Christmas note png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927425/png-paper-aestheticView licenseFestive Santa Claus, aesthetic note paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926311/festive-santa-claus-aesthetic-note-paper-editable-designView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927229/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927437/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927224/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas sticker, editable festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927435/holly-jolly-christmas-sticker-editable-festive-greeting-paper-collageView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927227/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseMerry Christmas greeting tag sticker, editable paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926004/merry-christmas-greeting-tag-sticker-editable-paper-craft-remixView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927226/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseSanta Claus ripped paper label sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925944/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-sticker-editable-designView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927225/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseSanta Claus ripped paper label sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927443/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-sticker-editable-designView licenseMerry Christmas social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12892554/merry-christmas-social-story-templateView licenseVintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926690/vintage-santa-claus-sticker-christmas-editable-collage-elementView licenseMerry Christmas greeting tag, paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927451/merry-christmas-greeting-tag-paper-craft-remixView licenseVintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926037/vintage-santa-claus-sticker-christmas-editable-collage-elementView licenseMerry Christmas greeting tag, paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927457/merry-christmas-greeting-tag-paper-craft-remixView licenseMerry Christmas greeting tag sticker, editable paper craft remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927445/merry-christmas-greeting-tag-sticker-editable-paper-craft-remixView licenseMerry Christmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12891559/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView licenseFestive season, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519735/festive-season-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage Santa Claus png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927433/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseVintage Santa Claus sticker, Christmas editable collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926095/vintage-santa-claus-sticker-christmas-editable-collage-elementView licenseSanta Claus png ripped paper label sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927432/png-paper-aestheticView license