RemixSasi1SaveSaveRemixchristmas wallpaper iphonechristmas wallpaperiphone wallpaperchristmasholiday drawingchristmas lockscreenwallpapermobile wallpaperChristmas tree iPhone wallpaper, festive aesthetic backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas tree iPhone wallpaper, festive aesthetic editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927535/christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-festive-aesthetic-editable-backgroundView licenseChristmas tree iPhone wallpaper, festive aesthetic backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927539/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas tree iPhone wallpaper, festive aesthetic editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927534/christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-festive-aesthetic-editable-backgroundView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927174/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic mobile wallpaper, gray paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927490/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927661/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas mobile wallpaper, editable festive collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867649/christmas-mobile-wallpaper-editable-festive-collage-element-designView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, off-white paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927177/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927394/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, white paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927283/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789087/merry-christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927278/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927491/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927659/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927494/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseFestive Christmas tree collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927415/festive-christmas-tree-collage-elementView licenseEditable Christmas mobile wallpaper, festive collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867597/editable-christmas-mobile-wallpaper-festive-collage-element-designView licenseChristmas tree ripped paper label collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927427/christmas-tree-ripped-paper-label-collage-elementView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927532/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-brownView licenseFestive Christmas tree collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927414/festive-christmas-tree-collage-elementView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927533/santa-claus-reindeer-iphone-wallpaper-textured-background-editable-designView licenseSeason's greetings social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12891680/seasons-greetings-social-story-templateView licenseChristmas tree car iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392581/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseVintage Christmas notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927244/vintage-christmas-noteView licenseDancing Christmas girl phone wallpaper, editable vintage festive background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392333/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseVintage Christmas notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927243/vintage-christmas-noteView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, editable paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927100/winter-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-editable-paper-textured-backgroundView licenseChristmas tree frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927419/christmas-tree-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927119/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, blue paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927172/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, off-white paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927113/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927197/image-background-torn-paperView licenseFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927497/festive-christmas-tree-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-editable-backgroundView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, off-white paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927176/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic mobile wallpaper, gray paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927495/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, blue paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927173/image-background-torn-paperView licenseFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927392/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, off-white paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927175/image-background-torn-paperView licenseFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927499/festive-christmas-tree-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-editable-backgroundView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927660/image-background-torn-paperView license