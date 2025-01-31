RemixSasiSaveSaveRemixchristmas wallpaperchristmas wallpaper iphoneiphone wallpaperwallpapermobile wallpaperbackgroundchristmas backgroundstorn paperFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927497/festive-christmas-tree-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-editable-backgroundView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927657/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas dog iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591267/christmas-dog-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927197/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas dog iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591262/christmas-dog-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927660/image-background-torn-paperView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927533/santa-claus-reindeer-iphone-wallpaper-textured-background-editable-designView licenseFestive Christmas tree background, ripped paper borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927196/image-background-torn-paperView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927532/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-brownView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, blue paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927172/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927119/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, off-white paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927176/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, off-white paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927113/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, blue paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927173/image-background-torn-paperView licenseFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927392/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic background, off-white paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927175/image-background-torn-paperView licenseFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927394/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, white paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927280/image-background-torn-paperView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, editable paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927082/winter-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-editable-paper-textured-backgroundView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, white paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927279/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic mobile wallpaper, gray paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927495/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, blue paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927277/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic mobile wallpaper, gray paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927490/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseWinter Christmas tree background, blue paper textured borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927276/image-background-torn-paperView licenseFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927499/festive-christmas-tree-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-editable-backgroundView licenseFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927661/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, editable paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927100/winter-christmas-tree-iphone-wallpaper-editable-paper-textured-backgroundView licenseAesthetic Christmas tree png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927851/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927491/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseAesthetic Christmas tree png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927850/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927494/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseAesthetic Christmas tree png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927844/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseGold Christmas tree mobile wallpaper, editable festive collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867508/gold-christmas-tree-mobile-wallpaper-editable-festive-collage-element-designView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, white paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927283/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAesthetic Christmas tree mobile wallpaper, editable festive collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867519/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927174/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseMerry Christmas Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927530/merry-christmas-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, off-white paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927177/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licensePastel phone wallpaper, paper cut and cute doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170392/pastel-phone-wallpaper-paper-cut-and-cute-doodlesView licenseWinter Christmas tree iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927278/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license