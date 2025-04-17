RemixBoom3SaveSaveRemixchristmas wallpaper iphonewallpaper phone santa clauschristmas wallpapervintage christmasvintage christmas housechristmasiphone snow wallpapervintage santaSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927491/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927807/image-background-torn-paperView licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546096/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927811/image-background-torn-paperView licenseSanta's here Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716726/santas-here-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927820/image-background-torn-paperView licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546049/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927813/image-background-torn-paperView licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545379/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927821/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545654/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927777/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseWinter greetings Facebook story template, festive editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7675730/winter-greetings-facebook-story-template-festive-editable-designView licenseAesthetic Santa Claus png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927842/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545509/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseAesthetic Santa Claus png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927841/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseSanta's here poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716729/santas-here-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAesthetic Santa Claus png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927839/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseLet it snow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927225/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseChristmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519378/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927228/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927494/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseSanta Claus ripped paper label collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927456/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-collage-elementView licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545657/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927229/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545741/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927226/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520102/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseSanta Claus ripped paper label collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927460/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-collage-elementView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905527/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927224/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseChristmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521090/christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927450/image-background-paper-aestheticView licenseEditable 3d Christmas decoration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598914/editable-christmas-decoration-design-element-setView licenseHolly Jolly Christmas, festive greeting paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927453/image-paper-aesthetic-christmasView licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546157/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseVintage Christmas note png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927425/png-paper-aestheticView licenseEditable cute Santa Claus snow globe design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15563671/editable-cute-santa-claus-snow-globe-design-element-setView licenseFestive Santa Claus background, ripped paper textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927408/image-background-torn-paperView license