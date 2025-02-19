RemixBoom4SaveSaveRemixchristmas wallpaper iphonevintage christmas wallpapervintage christmaschristmas wallpapervintage christmas borderdeer christmaschristmas phone wallpapervintage deerSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive backgroundMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927494/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927812/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic mobile wallpaper, gray paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927490/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927811/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas reindeers aesthetic mobile wallpaper, gray paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927495/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927820/image-background-torn-paperView licenseSanta Claus frame mobile wallpaper, Christmas festive editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927491/santa-claus-frame-mobile-wallpaper-christmas-festive-editable-backgroundView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927807/image-background-torn-paperView licenseChristmas Eve iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic glitter designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999951/christmas-eve-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-glitter-designView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927813/image-background-torn-paperView licenseGreen Christmas illustration phone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001852/green-christmas-illustration-phone-wallpaperView licenseAesthetic Santa Claus png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927842/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927533/santa-claus-reindeer-iphone-wallpaper-textured-background-editable-designView licenseAesthetic Santa Claus png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927841/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927532/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-brownView licenseAesthetic Santa Claus png border, paper collage design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927839/png-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseNorth pole reindeer mobile wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954387/north-pole-reindeer-mobile-wallpaperView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, brown textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927536/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseChristmas Eve iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic glitter & watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955860/christmas-eve-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-glitter-watercolor-designView licenseSanta Claus reindeer iPhone wallpaper, off-white textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927537/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAesthetic Christmas mountain iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957910/aesthetic-christmas-mountain-iphone-wallpaperView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927777/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseArt Nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, editable red background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696282/png-aesthetic-pink-vintage-border-background-android-wallpaper-angelView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927228/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseAesthetic winter iPhone wallpaper, glitter & watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951752/aesthetic-winter-iphone-wallpaper-glitter-watercolor-designView licenseSanta Claus frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927339/santa-claus-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseFestive Santa Claus phone wallpaper, ripped paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927394/festive-santa-claus-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-textured-editable-backgroundView licenseSanta Claus frame, gold circle shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927462/santa-claus-frame-gold-circle-shapeView licenseFestive Christmas tree phone wallpaper, ripped paper editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927497/festive-christmas-tree-phone-wallpaper-ripped-paper-editable-backgroundView licenseSanta Claus ripped paper label collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927460/santa-claus-ripped-paper-label-collage-elementView licenseAesthetic Christmas iPhone wallpaper, editable gold deer on red background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689706/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927225/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseArt Nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, editable green background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688004/png-aesthetic-green-vintage-border-background-android-wallpaper-angelView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927229/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, off-white paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927113/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927224/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseChristmas tree aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, blue paper textured editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927119/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-blank-spaceView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927226/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView licenseGold deer iPhone wallpaper, editable green background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689176/gold-deer-iphone-wallpaper-editable-green-background-designView licenseVintage Santa note, festive Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927227/vintage-santa-note-festive-christmas-designView license