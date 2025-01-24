Edit ImageCropSaveshitz1SaveSaveEdit Imageborder frame pngdisk vinylvinyl recordmusic bordertransparent pngpngborderframeVinyl record patterned png frame, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 450 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarDistorted Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697028/distorted-effectView licenseVinyl record music phone wallpaper, retro patterned frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927903/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVinyl record music frame background, editable retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925761/vinyl-record-music-frame-background-editable-retro-designView licenseVinyl record music phone wallpaper, retro patterned frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927905/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVinyl record music frame, retro patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925838/vinyl-record-music-frame-retro-patterned-designView licenseOrange vinyl mobile wallpaper, nature and music backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884998/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseEditable vinyl record music frame, retro patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925849/editable-vinyl-record-music-frame-retro-patterned-designView licenseVinyl record patterned png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927908/png-frame-collageView licenseEditable retro music frame background, vinyl record patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925847/editable-retro-music-frame-background-vinyl-record-patterned-designView licenseGreen vinyl mobile wallpaper, nature and music backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885003/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVinyl record, entertainment editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721141/vinyl-record-entertainment-editable-mockupView licenseVinyl record patterned png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927907/png-frame-collageView licenseVinyl record editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543974/vinyl-record-editable-mockupView licenseVinyl record music frame background, retro patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927902/image-background-texture-aestheticView licenseRetro Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691056/retro-effectView licenseVinyl record music frame background, retro patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927901/image-background-texture-aestheticView licenseVinyl record music frame mobile wallpaper, editable retro patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925844/vinyl-record-music-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-retro-patterned-designView licenseVinyl record music frame background, retro patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927904/image-background-texture-aestheticView licenseVinyl record editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12525330/vinyl-record-editable-mockupView licenseVinyl record music frame background, retro patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927906/image-background-texture-aestheticView licenseVinyl album cover mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9408683/vinyl-album-cover-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseNature sound Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905963/nature-sound-instagram-story-templateView licenseVinyl record sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926583/vinyl-record-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreen vinyl record png sticker, music and nature collage, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771369/png-aesthetic-collageView license80s neon party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347038/80s-neon-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMusic motivational quote phone wallpaper, blue vinyl record backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876968/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVinyl record music frame mobile wallpaper, editable retro patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925850/vinyl-record-music-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-retro-patterned-designView licenseGreen vinyl record, music and nature collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885002/green-vinyl-record-music-and-nature-collageView licenseGreen vinyl record element, editable music and nature collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726205/green-vinyl-record-element-editable-music-and-nature-collage-designView licenseGreen vinyl record, music and nature collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885005/green-vinyl-record-music-and-nature-collageView licenseVinyl record Saturn png, music aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781093/vinyl-record-saturn-png-music-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseGreen vinyl record, music and nature collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884997/green-vinyl-record-music-and-nature-collageView licenseVinyl record sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926585/vinyl-record-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreen vinyl record, music and nature collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771381/green-vinyl-record-music-and-nature-collageView licenseGreatest songs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964364/greatest-songs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreen vinyl record, music and nature collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885001/green-vinyl-record-music-and-nature-collageView licenseVinyl record label mockup, music editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9301709/vinyl-record-label-mockup-music-editable-designView licenseRetro music png frame, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915609/retro-music-png-frame-transparent-backgroundView licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964338/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMotivational music quote, vinyl record collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876926/motivational-music-quote-vinyl-record-collageView license