Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagenarcissa niblack thornefarmhouse dining roomwindowcottage decorwoodhousebuildingliving roomA18: Shaker Living Room, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 487 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1217 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D coffee table with sunlight editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395344/coffee-table-with-sunlight-editable-remixView licenseA4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929406/a4-connecticut-valley-tavern-parlor-1750-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseReady for rent Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466785/ready-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA12: Cape Cod Living Room, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929395/a12-cape-cod-living-room-1750-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room armchair editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680569/minimal-living-room-armchair-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseA2: New Hampshire Parlor, c. 1710 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929433/a2-new-hampshire-parlor-1710-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseSimplify space Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467899/simplify-space-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA1: Massachusetts Living Room and Kitchen, 1675-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929293/photo-image-wood-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466798/home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA17: Pennsylvania Kitchen, 1752 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929496/a17-pennsylvania-kitchen-1752-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseWindow view editable mockup, interior decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408990/window-view-editable-mockup-interior-decorView licenseA7: New Hampshire Entrance Hall, 1799 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929413/a7-new-hampshire-entrance-hall-1799-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12833490/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseA36: California Living Room, 1850-1875 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929499/a36-california-living-room-1850-1875-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseCafe interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13316729/cafe-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseA25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929515/a25-virginia-drawing-room-1755-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro interior remix, editable living room designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157173/retro-interior-remix-editable-living-room-designView licenseA3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929625/a3-massachusetts-dining-room-1720-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseFor rent blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486834/for-rent-blog-banner-templateView licenseA6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929424/a6-new-hampshire-dining-room-1760-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678972/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseA24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929402/a24-virginia-entrance-hall-1751-55-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680656/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseA8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929354/a8-massachusetts-bedroom-1801-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600159/kitchen-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-5: English Cottage Kitchen of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-14 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929361/photo-image-wood-living-room-wallFree Image from public domain licenseIkebana home decor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428789/ikebana-home-decor-poster-templateView licenseA27: Virginia Kitchen, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929430/a27-virginia-kitchen-18th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12141715/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licenseA13: New England Bedroom, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929292/a13-new-england-bedroom-1750-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseA32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929366/a32-louisiana-bedroom-1800-50-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseCafe playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432257/cafe-playlist-cover-templateView licenseA14: Pennsylvania Drawing Room, 1834-36 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929298/a14-pennsylvania-drawing-room-1834-36-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseA28: South Carolina Drawing Room, 1775-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929379/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseModern house Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986081/modern-house-facebook-post-templateView licenseA23: Virginia Drawing Room, 1754 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929405/a23-virginia-drawing-room-1754-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseSchool day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443449/school-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA31: Tennessee Entrance Hall, 1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929300/a31-tennessee-entrance-hall-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license