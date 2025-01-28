rawpixel
E-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
georgian houseeuropean houseenglish palace interiorenglish drawing roompersonhousebuildingliving room
3D coffee table with sunlight editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395344/coffee-table-with-sunlight-editable-remixView license
E-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
E-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929470/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
E-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929364/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
E-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929314/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
E-7: English Drawing Room of the Early Georgian Period, 1730s by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929359/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Vision art magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327771/vision-art-magazine-cover-templateView license
E-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929337/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
3D old woman doing yoga editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396711/old-woman-doing-yoga-editable-remixView license
E-4: English Drawing Room of the Late Jacobean Period, 1680-1702 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929377/photo-image-person-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
3D relaxed man in living room editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457520/relaxed-man-living-room-editable-remixView license
E-28: German Sitting Room of the Biedermeier Period, 1815-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929412/photo-image-frame-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage elite life illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
E-2: English Bedchamber of the Jacobean or Stuart Period, 1603-88 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929333/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
3D sick man on rainy day editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458679/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView license
E-1: English Great Room of the Late Tudor Period, 1550-1603 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929315/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
3D woman reading on rainy day editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396680/woman-reading-rainy-day-editable-remixView license
E-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929338/photo-image-pattern-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain license
Interior painting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982482/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
E-26: French Anteroom of the Empire Period, c. 1810 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929391/photo-image-plant-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Living room Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770629/living-room-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
E-6: English Library of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929396/photo-image-plant-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain license
3D sick man on rainy day editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395558/sick-man-rainy-day-editable-remixView license
E-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929351/e-17-french-bedroom-late-16th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Interior design Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982493/interior-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
E-12: English Drawing Room of the Georgian Period, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929347/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Living room line art editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760454/living-room-line-art-editable-design-community-remixView license
A29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929457/a29-south-carolina-ballroom-1775-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic cafe interior remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157142/aesthetic-cafe-interior-remix-editable-designView license
E-10: English Dining Room of the Georgian Period, 1770-90 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929262/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
3D lovely home with family editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453960/lovely-home-with-family-editable-remixView license
E-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929309/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain license
Living room design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704523/living-room-design-instagram-post-templateView license
A32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929366/a32-louisiana-bedroom-1800-50-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
3D woman reading magazine at home editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397901/woman-reading-magazine-home-editable-remixView license
E-14: English Drawing Room of the Victorian Period, 1840-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929407/photo-image-crown-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain license