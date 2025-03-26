Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedark wood furniturewoodlightpatternartmandarkfurnitureManxman Pianoforte by Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 955 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2387 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBrown wooden sideboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8652562/brown-wooden-sideboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseWork Cabinet by Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930048/work-cabinet-mackay-hugh-baillie-scott-designerFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901776/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseBookcasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931095/bookcaseFree Image from public domain licenseBeige minimal bathroom interior design remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670853/beige-minimal-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView licenseCabinet by Adam Eck (Cabinetmaker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929280/cabinet-adam-eck-cabinetmakerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052664/minimal-living-instagram-post-templateView licenseCabinet on Standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930310/cabinet-standFree Image from public domain licenseBlue modern bathroom interior design remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670922/blue-modern-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView licenseRolltop deskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837598/rolltop-deskFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness potential poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121548/business-potential-poster-templateView licenseElegant antique wooden cabinet designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850779/commodeFree Image from public domain licenseChess strategy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13105144/chess-strategy-poster-templateView licenseNeo-Boulle boekenkast met 2 deuren (c. 1840 - c. 1850) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13751014/neo-boulle-boekenkast-met-deuren-c-1840-1850-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601004/living-room-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseMirrored Partition for a Globe Work Table (Globustisch)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725811/mirrored-partition-for-globe-work-table-globustischFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wristwatch, editable accessory remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709367/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView licenseChest by Artist unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8943782/chest-artist-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseLeather armchair png mockup element, editable mid-century furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789358/leather-armchair-png-mockup-element-editable-mid-century-furnitureView licenseHigh Chest of Drawers by Artist unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941552/high-chest-drawers-artist-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wristwatch, editable accessory remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709373/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView licenseIntricate floral carved cabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801289/cabinetFree Image from public domain license3D old man during Christmas editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395559/old-man-during-christmas-editable-remixView licenseDrawing Room Cabinet by Bruce James Talbert (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929694/drawing-room-cabinet-bruce-james-talbert-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670389/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCommodehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491235/commodeFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052661/special-offer-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedal cabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490947/medal-cabinetFree Image from public domain licenseNoble man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13394551/noble-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFall-Front Cabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320285/fall-front-cabinetFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licensePNG Rattan tall cabinet furniture cupboard closet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607386/png-rattan-tall-cabinet-furniture-cupboard-closetView licenseFurniture sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836054/furniture-sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseTable or bracket clockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838043/table-bracket-clockFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397759/lunar-eclipse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSlant-Front Desk by Heinrich Ludwig Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929832/slant-front-desk-heinrich-ludwig-rohdeFree Image from public domain licenseTrans child Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682560/trans-child-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985120/cabinetFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770556/furniture-poster-templateView licenseChest by Francisco A. Valdezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940016/chest-francisco-valdezFree Image from public domain license