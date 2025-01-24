Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagefrench living room furnituregardenmansionfondone color paintingapplied arts of europefrench paintingrug luxuryE-24: French Salon of the Louis XVI Period, c. 1780 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 871 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2178 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInterior design poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650396/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView licenseA36: California Living Room, 1850-1875 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929499/a36-california-living-room-1850-1875-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseTiny house life poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650395/tiny-house-life-poster-template-editable-textView licenseE-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHotel gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403409/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView licenseE-14: English Drawing Room of the Victorian Period, 1840-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929407/photo-image-crown-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489879/modern-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-10: English Dining Room of the Georgian Period, 1770-90 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929262/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA9: Massachusetts Parlor, 1818 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929397/a9-massachusetts-parlor-1818-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489875/modern-furniture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRoom architecture furniture room building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721813/room-architecture-furniture-room-building-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseModern furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732576/modern-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929470/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489882/modern-furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseE-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929309/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior space architecture furniture building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769336/interior-space-architecture-furniture-buildingView licenseIdeal living Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599337/ideal-living-instagram-post-templateView licenseA15: New York Parlor, 1850-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929442/a15-new-york-parlor-1850-70-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseBlue room wall mockup, minimal interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8469618/blue-room-wall-mockup-minimal-interiorView licenseLiving room architecture furniture flooring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13307416/living-room-architecture-furniture-flooringView licenseHotel gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689837/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView licenseE-28: German Sitting Room of the Biedermeier Period, 1815-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929412/photo-image-frame-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSimplify space Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467899/simplify-space-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNachtwachtzaal HG-2.31 (2013) by René den Engelsmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13752432/nachtwachtzaal-hg-231-2013-rene-den-engelsmanFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861422/luxury-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRoom architecture chandelier furniture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722792/room-architecture-chandelier-furnitureView licenseBedroom sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650528/bedroom-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePainting of living room architecture furniture building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14357749/painting-living-room-architecture-furniture-buildingView licenseFurniture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650523/furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929366/a32-louisiana-bedroom-1800-50-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseIdeal living home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614988/ideal-living-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929351/e-17-french-bedroom-late-16th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury city home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614990/luxury-city-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePainting of Bedroom border bedroom furniture chair.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14370012/painting-bedroom-border-bedroom-furniture-chairView licenseLuxury living Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861420/luxury-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePainting of living room border architecture furniture building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14241462/painting-living-room-border-architecture-furniture-buildingView licenseFurniture shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467852/furniture-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaneling by Jacques Gaultier and Armand Claude Mollethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263935/paneling-jacques-gaultier-and-armand-claude-molletFree Image from public domain license