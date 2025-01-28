Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagethronenarcissa niblack thornegoldpalace roommansion interiorroompalace living roomaltarE-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 748 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1869 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSteampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseE-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseE-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929364/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval assassin fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663759/medieval-assassin-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseE-26: French Anteroom of the Empire Period, c. 1810 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929391/photo-image-plant-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval castle scene fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663990/medieval-castle-scene-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseE-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929314/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGreen armchair png mockup element, editable living room furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9356747/green-armchair-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView licenseE-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929290/photo-image-person-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929309/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseE-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929337/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseA32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929366/a32-louisiana-bedroom-1800-50-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval queen fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665057/medieval-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseE-16: French Hall of the Louis XII Period, c. 1500 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929375/photo-image-church-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseE-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licensePastel pink armchair, editable living room furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9356742/pastel-pink-armchair-editable-living-room-furniture-designView licenseE-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929455/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseVintage picture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590372/vintage-picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseE-1: English Great Room of the Late Tudor Period, 1550-1603 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929315/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseLuxurious photo frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425909/luxurious-photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseA24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929402/a24-virginia-entrance-hall-1751-55-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516729/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-28: German Sitting Room of the Biedermeier Period, 1815-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929412/photo-image-frame-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438842/interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929351/e-17-french-bedroom-late-16th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseHotel gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403409/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView licenseA29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929457/a29-south-carolina-ballroom-1775-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseSimplify space Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467899/simplify-space-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-10: English Dining Room of the Georgian Period, 1770-90 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929262/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseInterior painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982482/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA7: New Hampshire Entrance Hall, 1799 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929413/a7-new-hampshire-entrance-hall-1799-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12842545/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView licenseA30: Georgia Double Parlor, c. 1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929371/a30-georgia-double-parlor-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license