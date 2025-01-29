rawpixel
E-12: English Drawing Room of the Georgian Period, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376977/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
E-10: English Dining Room of the Georgian Period, 1770-90 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929262/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376979/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
A4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929406/a4-connecticut-valley-tavern-parlor-1750-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376911/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
A25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929515/a25-virginia-drawing-room-1755-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376912/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
Paneling from the parlor of Marmion, King George County, Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491895/paneling-from-the-parlor-marmion-king-george-county-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376946/editable-luxury-fireplace-design-element-setView license
E-5: English Cottage Kitchen of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-14 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929361/photo-image-wood-living-room-wallFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Court Cupboard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934926/court-cupboardFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
A2: New Hampshire Parlor, c. 1710 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929433/a2-new-hampshire-parlor-1710-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas fireplace decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767623/christmas-fireplace-decor-editable-interior-designView license
The Herwigs by Edouard Antonin Vysekal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931855/the-herwigs-edouard-antonin-vysekalFree Image from public domain license
Minimal interior poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7830050/minimal-interior-poster-template-editable-designView license
E-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929495/photo-image-person-book-woodFree Image from public domain license
Luxury city home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614726/luxury-city-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929354/a8-massachusetts-bedroom-1801-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Exclusive apartment poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614719/exclusive-apartment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
E-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic bedroom interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817256/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView license
E-6: English Library of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929396/photo-image-plant-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView license
E-4: English Drawing Room of the Late Jacobean Period, 1680-1702 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929377/photo-image-person-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12798782/photo-frame-editable-mockupView license
E-7: English Drawing Room of the Early Georgian Period, 1730s by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929359/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Hotel gift voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689837/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView license
White kitchen with wooden floors oven appliance furniture.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13225222/white-kitchen-with-wooden-floors-oven-appliance-furnitureView license
Photo frame mockup, girls bedroom decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732968/photo-frame-mockup-girls-bedroom-decorView license
Portrait of Mrs. John White Alexander by John White Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932565/image-background-clouds-faceFree Image from public domain license
Luxury city home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614990/luxury-city-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Window Seat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030903/window-seatFree Image from public domain license
Christmas fireplace, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730673/christmas-fireplace-editable-interior-designView license
Seated male figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8271709/seated-male-figureFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713187/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Smallsword with Scabbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491236/smallsword-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain license
Relaxing spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543021/relaxing-spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Boiserie from the Palais Paar, 30 Wollzeile, Vienna, Austria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851216/boiserie-from-the-palais-paar-wollzeile-vienna-austriaFree Image from public domain license