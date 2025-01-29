Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageinterior palacearcadeenglish room mansion househall imagesnarcissa niblack thornemansion interiorfurniturehallE-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack ThorneOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 698 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1745 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516729/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-10: English Dining Room of the Georgian Period, 1770-90 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929262/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038619/luxury-hotel-facebook-post-templateView licenseA24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929402/a24-virginia-entrance-hall-1751-55-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986485/luxury-hotel-facebook-post-templateView licenseE-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929338/photo-image-pattern-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985585/luxury-hotel-facebook-post-templateView licenseE-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929290/photo-image-person-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589479/furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA7: New Hampshire Entrance Hall, 1799 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929413/a7-new-hampshire-entrance-hall-1799-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury residences Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038526/luxury-residences-facebook-post-templateView licenseE-7: English Drawing Room of the Early Georgian Period, 1730s by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929359/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929366/a32-louisiana-bedroom-1800-50-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12842545/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView licenseE-1: English Great Room of the Late Tudor Period, 1550-1603 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929315/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred empty minimal studio backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163713/editable-blurred-empty-minimal-studio-backdropView licenseA29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929457/a29-south-carolina-ballroom-1775-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713239/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseA31: Tennessee Entrance Hall, 1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929300/a31-tennessee-entrance-hall-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMeeting room photo frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531786/meeting-room-photo-frame-editable-mockupView licenseE-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929314/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening promo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379085/grand-opening-promo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929470/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWedding venue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626021/wedding-venue-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-26: French Anteroom of the Empire Period, c. 1810 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929391/photo-image-plant-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650523/furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseE-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929351/e-17-french-bedroom-late-16th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseLawyer consulting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536799/lawyer-consulting-instagram-post-templateView licenseA28: South Carolina Drawing Room, 1775-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929379/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHotel gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403409/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView licenseA6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929424/a6-new-hampshire-dining-room-1760-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseInterior painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982482/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA36: California Living Room, 1850-1875 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929499/a36-california-living-room-1850-1875-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseWall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408962/wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseE-14: English Drawing Room of the Victorian Period, 1840-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929407/photo-image-crown-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982493/interior-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license