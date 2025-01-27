Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageluxury bedroomnarcissa niblack thornepalace bedroom decordoorarchitecturepalace interiorplantwoodA32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2072 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDétente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510121/detente-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseA29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929457/a29-south-carolina-ballroom-1775-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseA24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929402/a24-virginia-entrance-hall-1751-55-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseQuerencia aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509233/querencia-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseA7: New Hampshire Entrance Hall, 1799 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929413/a7-new-hampshire-entrance-hall-1799-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602277/bedroom-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467404/bedroom-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA28: South Carolina Drawing Room, 1775-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929379/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602358/bedroom-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929424/a6-new-hampshire-dining-room-1760-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseLagom neutral color Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602904/lagom-neutral-color-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929364/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602465/bedroom-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929406/a4-connecticut-valley-tavern-parlor-1750-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor items isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992833/home-decor-items-isolated-element-setView licenseA19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseA12: Cape Cod Living Room, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929395/a12-cape-cod-living-room-1750-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseHotel gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373366/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView licenseA15: New York Parlor, 1850-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929442/a15-new-york-parlor-1850-70-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license\door architecture design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239247/door-architecture-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseE-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929338/photo-image-pattern-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseRoom tour Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623135/room-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929354/a8-massachusetts-bedroom-1801-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable bedroom interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183254/wall-mockup-editable-bedroom-interior-designView licenseA3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929625/a3-massachusetts-dining-room-1720-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516729/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseA14: Pennsylvania Drawing Room, 1834-36 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929298/a14-pennsylvania-drawing-room-1834-36-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseModern poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913882/modern-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-7: English Drawing Room of the Early Georgian Period, 1730s by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929359/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design bedroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467482/interior-design-bedroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA36: California Living Room, 1850-1875 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929499/a36-california-living-room-1850-1875-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748861/living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseA10: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1795 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929385/a10-massachusetts-dining-room-1795-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050354/bedroom-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseA25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929515/a25-virginia-drawing-room-1755-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseWedding venue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626021/wedding-venue-instagram-post-templateView licenseA31: Tennessee Entrance Hall, 1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929300/a31-tennessee-entrance-hall-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license