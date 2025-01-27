rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Save
Edit Image
luxury bedroomnarcissa niblack thornepalace bedroom decordoorarchitecturepalace interiorplantwood
Détente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Détente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510121/detente-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
A29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929457/a29-south-carolina-ballroom-1775-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
A24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A24: Virginia Entrance Hall, 1751-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929402/a24-virginia-entrance-hall-1751-55-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Querencia aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Querencia aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509233/querencia-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
A7: New Hampshire Entrance Hall, 1799 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
A7: New Hampshire Entrance Hall, 1799 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929413/a7-new-hampshire-entrance-hall-1799-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom sale poster template, editable text and design
Bedroom sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602277/bedroom-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
E-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom sale Instagram post template, editable text
Bedroom sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467404/bedroom-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A28: South Carolina Drawing Room, 1775-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A28: South Carolina Drawing Room, 1775-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929379/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom sale Instagram story template, editable text
Bedroom sale Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602358/bedroom-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
A6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929424/a6-new-hampshire-dining-room-1760-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Lagom neutral color Instagram post template
Lagom neutral color Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602904/lagom-neutral-color-instagram-post-templateView license
E-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
E-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929364/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom sale blog banner template, editable text
Bedroom sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602465/bedroom-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
A4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929406/a4-connecticut-valley-tavern-parlor-1750-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Home decor items isolated element set
Home decor items isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992833/home-decor-items-isolated-element-setView license
A19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
A12: Cape Cod Living Room, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A12: Cape Cod Living Room, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929395/a12-cape-cod-living-room-1750-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Hotel gift voucher template
Hotel gift voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14373366/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView license
A15: New York Parlor, 1850-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A15: New York Parlor, 1850-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929442/a15-new-york-parlor-1850-70-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
\door architecture design element set, editable design
\door architecture design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239247/door-architecture-design-element-set-editable-designView license
E-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929338/photo-image-pattern-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain license
Room tour Instagram post template, editable social media design
Room tour Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623135/room-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
A8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
A8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929354/a8-massachusetts-bedroom-1801-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Wall mockup, editable bedroom interior design
Wall mockup, editable bedroom interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183254/wall-mockup-editable-bedroom-interior-designView license
A3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
A3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929625/a3-massachusetts-dining-room-1720-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516729/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
A14: Pennsylvania Drawing Room, 1834-36 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A14: Pennsylvania Drawing Room, 1834-36 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929298/a14-pennsylvania-drawing-room-1834-36-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Modern poster template, editable text and design
Modern poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913882/modern-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
E-7: English Drawing Room of the Early Georgian Period, 1730s by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
E-7: English Drawing Room of the Early Georgian Period, 1730s by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929359/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Interior design bedroom Instagram post template, editable text
Interior design bedroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467482/interior-design-bedroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A36: California Living Room, 1850-1875 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A36: California Living Room, 1850-1875 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929499/a36-california-living-room-1850-1875-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Living room interior mockup, editable design
Living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748861/living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
A10: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1795 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A10: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1795 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929385/a10-massachusetts-dining-room-1795-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom design Instagram post template
Bedroom design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050354/bedroom-design-instagram-post-templateView license
A25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929515/a25-virginia-drawing-room-1755-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license
Wedding venue Instagram post template
Wedding venue Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626021/wedding-venue-instagram-post-templateView license
A31: Tennessee Entrance Hall, 1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
A31: Tennessee Entrance Hall, 1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929300/a31-tennessee-entrance-hall-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license