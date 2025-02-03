rawpixel
E-4: English Drawing Room of the Late Jacobean Period, 1680-1702 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
E-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
E-2: English Bedchamber of the Jacobean or Stuart Period, 1603-88 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Interior painting Instagram post template, editable text
E-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Interior design Instagram post template, editable text
E-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Hotel gift voucher template
E-1: English Great Room of the Late Tudor Period, 1550-1603 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Dance music Instagram post template
E-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Picture frame editable mockup
E-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Christmas fireplace, editable interior design
E-26: French Anteroom of the Empire Period, c. 1810 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Vintage picture frame editable mockup
E-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
E-28: German Sitting Room of the Biedermeier Period, 1815-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Living room editable mockup, interior
E-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template
E-6: English Library of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Architect studio Instagram post template, editable text
E-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Medical clinic Instagram story template, editable text
E-16: French Hall of the Louis XII Period, c. 1500 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Medical clinic poster template, editable text and design
E-7: English Drawing Room of the Early Georgian Period, 1730s by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
E-12: English Drawing Room of the Georgian Period, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
3D African American doctor illustration editable design
E-14: English Drawing Room of the Victorian Period, 1840-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Editable Luxury fireplace design element set
E-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
Christmas tree decoration blog banner template
E-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne
Museum Instagram post template
E-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)
