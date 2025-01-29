Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenarcissa niblack thornepalace interiorluxury windowmansionpaintingmassachusettsreception deskpersonA10: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1795 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 597 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1493 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHotel gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403409/hotel-gift-voucher-templateView licenseA15: New York Parlor, 1850-70 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929442/a15-new-york-parlor-1850-70-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseInterior painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982482/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA22: Virginia Dining Room, c. 1752 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929353/a22-virginia-dining-room-1752-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseWedding venue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626021/wedding-venue-instagram-post-templateView licenseA11: Rhode Island Parlor, c. 1820 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929310/a11-rhode-island-parlor-1820-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseA8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929354/a8-massachusetts-bedroom-1801-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929457/a29-south-carolina-ballroom-1775-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseModern reception desk mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21753991/modern-reception-desk-mockup-customizable-designView licenseA19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982493/interior-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA9: Massachusetts Parlor, 1818 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929397/a9-massachusetts-parlor-1818-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397428/hotel-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA28: South Carolina Drawing Room, 1775-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929379/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397431/hotel-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA21: Virginia Parlor, 1758-87 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929350/a21-virginia-parlor-1758-87-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682273/hotel-deals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929366/a32-louisiana-bedroom-1800-50-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710306/art-gallery-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseA5: Massachusetts Drawing Room, 1768 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929345/a5-massachusetts-drawing-room-1768-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516729/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseA6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929424/a6-new-hampshire-dining-room-1760-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing spa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543021/relaxing-spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA14: Pennsylvania Drawing Room, 1834-36 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929298/a14-pennsylvania-drawing-room-1834-36-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038619/luxury-hotel-facebook-post-templateView licenseA3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929625/a3-massachusetts-dining-room-1720-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614963/luxury-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA30: Georgia Double Parlor, c. 1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929371/a30-georgia-double-parlor-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture decoration interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217819/editable-picture-decoration-interior-mockup-designView licenseA20: Virginia Dining Room, 1758 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929335/a20-virginia-dining-room-1758-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614969/hotel-deals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-8: English Bedroom of the Georgian Period, 1760-75 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929470/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseRelax, wellness retreat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641543/relax-wellness-retreat-instagram-post-templateView licenseA26: Virginia Dining Room, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929401/a26-virginia-dining-room-1800-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12842545/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView licenseE-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929455/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseSpa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543032/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929337/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license