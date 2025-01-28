Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagenarcissa niblack thornemix deskwoodsportshousebuildingliving roomfurnitureA27: Virginia Kitchen, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 606 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1514 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA4: Connecticut Valley Tavern Parlor, c. 1750 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929406/a4-connecticut-valley-tavern-parlor-1750-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA1: Massachusetts Living Room and Kitchen, 1675-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929293/photo-image-wood-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA2: New Hampshire Parlor, c. 1710 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929433/a2-new-hampshire-parlor-1710-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA12: Cape Cod Living Room, 1750-1850 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929395/a12-cape-cod-living-room-1750-1850-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA32: Louisiana Bedroom, 1800-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929366/a32-louisiana-bedroom-1800-50-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA8: Massachusetts Bedroom, c. 1801 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929354/a8-massachusetts-bedroom-1801-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA6: New Hampshire Dining Room, 1760 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929424/a6-new-hampshire-dining-room-1760-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA10: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1795 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929385/a10-massachusetts-dining-room-1795-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA3: Massachusetts Dining Room, 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929625/a3-massachusetts-dining-room-1720-narcissa-niblack-thorneFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseA18: Shaker Living Room, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929276/a18-shaker-living-room-1800-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic study room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818954/aesthetic-study-room-interior-remixView licenseA19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943224/living-room-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA26: Virginia Dining Room, c. 1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929401/a26-virginia-dining-room-1800-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room furniture mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669373/minimal-living-room-furniture-mockup-editable-designView licenseE-5: English Cottage Kitchen of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-14 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929361/photo-image-wood-living-room-wallFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979909/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA17: Pennsylvania Kitchen, 1752 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929496/a17-pennsylvania-kitchen-1752-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979768/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA14: Pennsylvania Drawing Room, 1834-36 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929298/a14-pennsylvania-drawing-room-1834-36-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979970/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA9: Massachusetts Parlor, 1818 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929397/a9-massachusetts-parlor-1818-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981436/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA11: Rhode Island Parlor, c. 1820 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929310/a11-rhode-island-parlor-1820-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10647528/home-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseA25: Virginia Drawing Room, 1755 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929515/a25-virginia-drawing-room-1755-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979982/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA29: South Carolina Ballroom, 1775-1835 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929457/a29-south-carolina-ballroom-1775-1835-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wooden furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979905/minimal-wooden-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseA20: Virginia Dining Room, 1758 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929335/a20-virginia-dining-room-1758-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain license