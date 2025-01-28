Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageabsencemansionthronethrone roomnarcissa niblack thornewood houseentrancefrench houseE-19: French Dining Room of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2072 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-18: French Salon of the Louis XIV Period, 1660-1700 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929337/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516729/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-23: French Dining Room of the Periods of Louis XV and Louis XIV by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929340/photo-image-person-living-room-candleFree Image from public domain licenseDétente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510121/detente-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseE-13: English Rotunda and Library of the Regency Period, 1810-20 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929367/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseE-26: French Anteroom of the Empire Period, c. 1810 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929391/photo-image-plant-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic paper frame mockup, interior photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565126/realistic-paper-frame-mockup-interior-photoView licenseE-20: French Library of the Louis XV Period, c. 1720 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929495/photo-image-person-book-woodFree Image from public domain licenseFuture houses Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630322/future-housesView licenseE-21: French Boudoir of the Louis XV Period, 1740-60 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929309/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602601/living-room-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseE-16: French Hall of the Louis XII Period, c. 1500 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929375/photo-image-church-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632303/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseE-17: French Bedroom, Late 16th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929351/e-17-french-bedroom-late-16th-century-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713239/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseE-10: English Dining Room of the Georgian Period, 1770-90 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929262/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain licenseKarate class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379992/karate-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-22: French Provincial Bedroom of the Louis XV Period, 18th Century by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929381/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseJudo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380203/judo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-3: English Reception Room of the Jacobean Period, 1625-55 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929314/photo-image-person-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseE-25: French Bathroom and Boudoir of the Revolutionary Period, 1793-1804 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929338/photo-image-pattern-living-room-goldFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design consultant Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620170/png-clean-consulting-service-doorView licenseE-6: English Library of the Queen Anne Period, 1702-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929396/photo-image-plant-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing spa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543021/relaxing-spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-28: German Sitting Room of the Biedermeier Period, 1815-50 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929412/photo-image-frame-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseDog adoption poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692669/dog-adoption-poster-templateView licenseE-1: English Great Room of the Late Tudor Period, 1550-1603 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929315/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseTiny house life poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650395/tiny-house-life-poster-template-editable-textView licenseA22: Virginia Dining Room, c. 1752 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929353/a22-virginia-dining-room-1752-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licensereal estate poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916702/real-estate-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE-2: English Bedchamber of the Jacobean or Stuart Period, 1603-88 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929333/photo-image-person-wood-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643866/van-gogh-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA19: Maryland Dining Room, 1770-74 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929326/a19-maryland-dining-room-1770-74-narcissa-niblack-thorne-designerFree Image from public domain licenseSimplify space Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467899/simplify-space-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE-9: English Drawing Room of the Georgian period, 1770-1800 by Narcissa Niblack Thorne (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929290/photo-image-person-living-room-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650396/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView licenseE-11: English Entrance Hall of the Georgian Period, c. 1775 by Narcissa Niblack Thornehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929364/photo-image-person-pattern-living-roomFree Image from public domain license