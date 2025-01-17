Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechinoiserieenglish furnitureantoinettechinoiserie birdstreesbookwoodbirdsSecretary Cabinet by David Roentgen (Cabinetmaker)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2290 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlue living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChest of Drawers by John Dunlaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939906/chest-drawers-john-dunlapFree Image from public domain licensePhonics for kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429145/phonics-for-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseFall-Front 