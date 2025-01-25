Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedelft bluecandlestickflowerpatternarttrophyfloral patterncandleFlower Vase (one of a pair) by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1085 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2713 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHanukkah poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786897/hanukkah-poster-templateView licenseFlower Vase (one of a pair) by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929783/flower-vase-one-pair-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseChag sameach Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787707/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView licenseBottle by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929548/bottle-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936654/plate-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932290/plate-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy diwali poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824314/happy-diwali-poster-templateView licensePlate by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009067/plate-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licensePlate by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931723/plate-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786831/happy-hanukkah-poster-templateView licenseTazza by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929417/tazza-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseChocolate Cup Stand by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931250/chocolate-cup-stand-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787701/happy-hanukkah-instagram-story-templateView licensePlate by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932317/plate-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral directors poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711526/funeral-directors-poster-template-and-designView licenseVase by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930957/vase-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseCandle making studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787327/candle-making-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigure of a Buddhist Monk (Budai Hoshang) by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931131/figure-buddhist-monk-budai-hoshang-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseIsrael Memorial Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641112/israel-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase with Cover by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929525/vase-with-cover-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787792/hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licenseTea Caddy by De Metaale Pot (The Metal Pot) Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931650/tea-caddy-metaale-pot-the-metal-pot-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral home poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711420/funeral-home-poster-template-and-designView licensePlate by De Metaale Pot (The Metal Pot) Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932917/plate-metaale-pot-the-metal-pot-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004053/happy-hanukkah-facebook-story-templateView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933143/plateFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004127/happy-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaque (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935892/plaque-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824271/diwali-festival-poster-templateView licensePlate by Augusteyne Reygensburghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933333/plate-augusteyne-reygensburghFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004172/happy-hanukkah-blog-banner-templateView licensePlatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933159/plateFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover, Hanukkah Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571861/happy-passover-hanukkah-facebook-story-templateView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851528/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787698/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage porcelain plate arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936156/dishFree Image from public domain license