Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandwallshieldarchitecturearmshistoryphotoancientHand Pavise with the Coat of Arms of the Teutonic OrderOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2329 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGuarding knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664962/guarding-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePavise with the Arms of Winterthur and Saint Georgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929626/pavise-with-the-arms-winterthur-and-saint-georgeFree Image from public domain licenseThe king's blessing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663188/the-kings-blessing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHungarian Target with the Arms of the Von Teuffenbach Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931941/hungarian-target-with-the-arms-the-von-teuffenbach-familyFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664103/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding Pavisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930775/standing-paviseFree Image from public domain licenseCastle escape, Medieval fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664317/castle-escape-medieval-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGun Shieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929734/gun-shieldFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710922/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseClose Helmethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930019/close-helmetFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544646/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930613/maceFree Image from public domain licenseHand carved dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328523/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBreastplate with Associated Fauldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930303/breastplate-with-associated-fauldFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710697/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseStanding Shieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852205/standing-shieldFree Image from public domain licensePrincess & prince dancing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663283/princess-prince-dancing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHand Pavise for Foot Combathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929611/hand-pavise-for-foot-combatFree Image from public domain licenseKnight & king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663296/knight-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAntique steel armor helmethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930235/burgonetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, art exhibition designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10861494/editable-picture-frame-mockup-art-exhibition-designView licenseClose Helmet for the Tourneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929644/close-helmet-for-the-tourneyFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight in castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663157/medieval-knight-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJousting Shield (Stecktarge) with the Coat of Arms of the City of Deggendorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929585/jousting-shield-stecktarge-with-the-coat-arms-the-city-deggendorfFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507486/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFencing Bucklerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930574/fencing-bucklerFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713313/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseThrusting Sword (Estoc)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935177/thrusting-sword-estocFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseWall Gun (Barrel)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931607/wall-gun-barrelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseCranequin (Winder) for a Sporting Crossbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931657/cranequin-winder-for-sporting-crossbowFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWheellock Spanner with Powder Measure and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932209/wheellock-spanner-with-powder-measure-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWheellock Spanner with Powder Measure and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934840/wheellock-spanner-with-powder-measure-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911177/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWheellock Spanner with Powder Measure and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932250/wheellock-spanner-with-powder-measure-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947565/china-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClose Helmet for Foot Tournament at the Barriers by Anton Peffenhauserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930354/close-helmet-for-foot-tournament-the-barriers-anton-peffenhauserFree Image from public domain license