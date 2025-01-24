rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Altar Cross
Save
Edit Image
christlionreligious crossaltarangelbookcrossart
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232938/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Crucified Christ
Crucified Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8312016/crucified-christFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232842/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Reliquary Cross with the Arms of the Veltheim Family
Reliquary Cross with the Arms of the Veltheim Family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929469/reliquary-cross-with-the-arms-the-veltheim-familyFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1360) by Giovanni da Milano
The Crucifixion (c. 1360) by Giovanni da Milano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794862/the-crucifixion-c-1360-giovanni-milanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Base of an Altar Cross with the Four Evangelists and Their Symbols
Base of an Altar Cross with the Four Evangelists and Their Symbols
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316757/base-altar-cross-with-the-four-evangelists-and-their-symbolsFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233091/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Ceremonial Cross of Countess Gertrude
Ceremonial Cross of Countess Gertrude
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9656043/ceremonial-cross-countess-gertrudeFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233216/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Cross with Corpus by Leandro Gagliardi
Cross with Corpus by Leandro Gagliardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012240/cross-with-corpus-leandro-gagliardiFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233100/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Crucifix by Master of the Bigallo Crucifix
Crucifix by Master of the Bigallo Crucifix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962254/crucifix-master-the-bigallo-crucifixFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView license
Chalice
Chalice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932395/chaliceFree Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
wrought in copper gilt embellished with blue nimbi for the terminal figures; on the obverse terminals are illustrated God…
wrought in copper gilt embellished with blue nimbi for the terminal figures; on the obverse terminals are illustrated God…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7470338/image-lion-hands-angelFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232841/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Altar Frontal with the Lamentation by Cosimo Tura and Rubinetto de Francia
Altar Frontal with the Lamentation by Cosimo Tura and Rubinetto de Francia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671011/altar-frontal-with-the-lamentation-cosimo-tura-and-rubinetto-franciaFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232702/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Mary Magdalene at the foot of the cross (c. 1610) by anonymous
Mary Magdalene at the foot of the cross (c. 1610) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742638/mary-magdalene-the-foot-the-cross-c-1610-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232894/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
St Francis Lamenting at the Foot of the Cross (c. 1650 - c. 1670) by Anthony van Dyck
St Francis Lamenting at the Foot of the Cross (c. 1650 - c. 1670) by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743034/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView license
Processional Cross
Processional Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317941/processional-crossFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook story template
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630199/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Christ from a crucifix; Crucified christ (13th century (Romanesque)) by French
Christ from a crucifix; Crucified christ (13th century (Romanesque)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154544/christ-from-crucifix-crucified-christ-13th-century-romanesque-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Corpus and Superscription Plaque
Corpus and Superscription Plaque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963382/corpus-and-superscription-plaqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Crucified Christ
Crucified Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8312130/crucified-christFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christus aan het kruis (1684 - 1749) by Nicolas Henri Tardieu, Charles Le Brun, Nicolas Henri Tardieu and Franse kroon
Christus aan het kruis (1684 - 1749) by Nicolas Henri Tardieu, Charles Le Brun, Nicolas Henri Tardieu and Franse kroon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782758/image-paper-cloud-angelFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233120/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Candlestick by Leandro Gagliardi
Candlestick by Leandro Gagliardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931159/candlestick-leandro-gagliardiFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView license
Reliquary Pendant
Reliquary Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329619/reliquary-pendantFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Casket or Portable Altar with the Crucifixion, Standing Saints, and Christ in Majesty with Symbols of the Evangelists
Casket or Portable Altar with the Crucifixion, Standing Saints, and Christ in Majesty with Symbols of the Evangelists
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325232/photo-image-christ-cross-artFree Image from public domain license