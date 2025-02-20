Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepitcher paintingobjectburgundygothic insideaugustus welby northmore pugin designergothic stained glasswinehumorous cathedralSideboard and Wine Cabinet by William Burges (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1199 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2997 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379914/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDesigns for a Gothic Box and Cabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9093569/designs-for-gothic-box-and-cabinetFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379919/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseEight Groups of Designs for Gothic holy Objectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494956/eight-groups-designs-for-gothic-holy-objectsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379917/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDecorative paneling from the Palace of Westminsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033046/decorative-paneling-from-the-palace-westminsterFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379915/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDecorative paneling from the Palace of Westminsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033043/decorative-paneling-from-the-palace-westminsterFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379912/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379920/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379918/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379916/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379922/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379911/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseHoly week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444355/holy-week-blog-banner-templateView licensePrayer night blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444352/prayer-night-blog-banner-templateView licensePrincess & prince dancing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663283/princess-prince-dancing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMental health quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14634649/mental-health-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseDepression quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632465/depression-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseYOLO Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639804/yolo-instagram-story-templateView licenseYOLO, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001480/yolo-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license