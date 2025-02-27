Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegoat milkartbeecraftstatuewhitegoathistoryGoat and Bee Cream Jug by Chelsea Porcelain FactoryOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2333 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseGoat and Bee Cream Jug by Coalport and Coalbrookdale Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931148/goat-and-bee-cream-jug-coalport-and-coalbrookdale-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHistory museums Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTeapot in the Form of a Squirrelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932331/teapot-the-form-squirrelFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191345/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licenseVase by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930817/vase-jean-claude-duplessis-designerFree Image from public domain licenseQueen statue frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613865/queen-statue-frame-background-editable-designView licensePotpourri Vase with Shepherd by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931655/potpourri-vase-with-shepherd-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7549449/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-textView licenseEwer by Real Fabbrica della porcellana di Capodimontehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929305/ewer-real-fabbrica-della-porcellana-capodimonteFree Image from public domain licenseAngel statue element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980087/angel-statue-element-set-remixView licenseJug with Adam and Eve by Paul Preunighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930288/jug-with-adam-and-eve-paul-preunigFree Image from public domain licenseAngel statue element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980088/angel-statue-element-set-remixView licenseMilk Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029647/milk-jugFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoffee Pot by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932963/coffee-pot-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7549375/art-gallery-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseColorful antique ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935516/jugFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseFlower Holder by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937088/flower-holder-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseJug by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009671/jug-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseVasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837171/vaseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428236/aesthetic-crafts-studio-poster-templateView licenseJug by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029402/jug-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseNational history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591499/national-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMilk Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008205/milk-jugFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563608/png-antler-art-nouveauView licenseVase by Swansea Potteries & Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009369/vase-swansea-potteries-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue frame background, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563594/png-antler-art-nouveauView licenseCoffee Pot by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933836/coffee-pot-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428237/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseCoffee Pot by Ansbach Pottery and Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929671/coffee-pot-ansbach-pottery-and-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237685/png-beige-collage-element-customizableView licenseMilk Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936231/milk-jugFree Image from public domain licenseHand carved dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328023/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licenseVase by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937245/vase-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseBees hexagon frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056679/bees-hexagon-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseCream Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009684/cream-jugFree Image from public domain license