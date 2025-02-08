Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageceramicwallpaperdesktop wallpaperbutterflypatternartfloral patternfoodBoat-Shaped Dish by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage floral pattern computer wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909099/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseTeapot Stand by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929786/teapot-stand-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901588/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseCup and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936768/cup-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, editable George Shaw's exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880028/png-animal-background-beigeView licenseCup and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936716/cup-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern computer wallpaper, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909086/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseCup and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009676/cup-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern HD wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881256/png-animal-background-beigeView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936735/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901580/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936777/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880993/png-animal-background-beigeView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929643/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, editable George Shaw's exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881128/png-animal-background-blackView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936222/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseSeamless butterfly pattern computer wallpaper, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880115/png-animal-background-beigeView licenseCup and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936708/cup-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, editable George Shaw's exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881208/png-animal-background-blank-spaceView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932408/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern desktop wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879948/png-animal-background-blackView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936126/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881295/png-animal-background-blackView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936765/sugar-bowl-with-cover-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, editable George Shaw's exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879783/png-animal-background-beigeView licenseCreamer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936720/creamer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern desktop wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880139/png-animal-background-blackView licenseCup and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931541/cup-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern desktop wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881353/png-animal-background-blank-spaceView licensePlate by Du Paquier Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933054/plate-paquier-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseSeamless butterfly pattern computer wallpaper, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881174/png-animal-background-blank-spaceView licenseTeacup and Saucer by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935061/teacup-and-saucer-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern HD wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879888/png-animal-background-beigeView licensePlate by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932926/plate-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern desktop wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879744/png-animal-background-blackView licenseTureen by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936174/tureen-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern HD wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880905/png-animal-background-blackView licenseTea Bowl and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932228/tea-bowl-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern desktop wallpaper, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881106/png-animal-background-beigeView licenseBasket by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936489/basket-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license