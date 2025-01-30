rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rosewater Ewer and Basin by Franz Dotte
Save
Edit Image
arttrophygoldfoodplateawardcraftmetal
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000670/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Ewer by Richard Morrell
Ewer by Richard Morrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936547/ewer-richard-morrellFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000675/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Ewer and Basin
Ewer and Basin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931867/ewer-and-basinFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000673/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Ewer and Basin by Jean Bellon
Ewer and Basin by Jean Bellon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933128/ewer-and-basin-jean-bellonFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000669/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Ewer and Basin by Johann Erhard Heuglin, II
Ewer and Basin by Johann Erhard Heuglin, II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931285/ewer-and-basin-johann-erhard-heuglinFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000665/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Ornate antique brass basin
Ornate antique brass basin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009136/brasierFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003781/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Chalice
Chalice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933228/chaliceFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003765/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Teapot by Johann Köpping (Silversmith)
Teapot by Johann Köpping (Silversmith)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936781/teapot-johann-kopping-silversmithFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003780/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Standing Cup
Standing Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009256/standing-cupFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003787/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Pair of Platters by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiot
Pair of Platters by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009280/pair-platters-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003868/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Ewer and Basin by Abraham Pfleger I
Ewer and Basin by Abraham Pfleger I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247336/ewer-and-basin-abraham-pflegerFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003786/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Goblet by Hester Bateman
Goblet by Hester Bateman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008455/goblet-hester-batemanFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003809/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Ornate golden chalice design
Ornate golden chalice design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931878/chaliceFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003808/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Drinking Cup (Bernegal) by Miguel de Urbiola
Drinking Cup (Bernegal) by Miguel de Urbiola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008685/drinking-cup-bernegal-miguel-urbiolaFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden trophy design element set
Editable golden trophy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503687/editable-golden-trophy-design-element-setView license
Covered Cup by Richard Gurney
Covered Cup by Richard Gurney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929436/covered-cup-richard-gurneyFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003766/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Coffee Urn by Peter Bateman
Coffee Urn by Peter Bateman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935702/coffee-urn-peter-batemanFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden trophy design element set
Editable golden trophy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507477/editable-golden-trophy-design-element-setView license
Pair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiot
Pair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009052/pair-compotiers-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001761/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Pair of Platters by Martin-Guillaume Biennais
Pair of Platters by Martin-Guillaume Biennais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934132/pair-platters-martin-guillaume-biennaisFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden trophy design element set
Editable golden trophy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360306/editable-golden-trophy-design-element-setView license
Drinking Tazza with a Sea Battle
Drinking Tazza with a Sea Battle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930621/drinking-tazza-with-sea-battleFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000668/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Pair of Chop Plates by Martin-Guillaume Biennais
Pair of Chop Plates by Martin-Guillaume Biennais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936007/pair-chop-plates-martin-guillaume-biennaisFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000666/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Coconut Cup with Scenes from the Life of David
Coconut Cup with Scenes from the Life of David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929544/coconut-cup-with-scenes-from-the-life-davidFree Image from public domain license