Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagespain crowncrownchristartdiamondsgoldcraftpearlsCrown, Probably for a Statue of the Christ ChildOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 945 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2363 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage aesthetic collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241043/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the Cross with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929928/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-and-saint-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241845/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241902/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView licenseAllegorical Figure of Europe by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930876/allegorical-figure-europe-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15240765/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView licensePendant with the Penitent Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460010/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePendant Shaped as a Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929814/pendant-shaped-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460092/good-friday-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePendant with Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929894/pendant-with-agnus-dei-lamb-godFree Image from public domain licenseFashion collection, shopping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686339/fashion-collection-shopping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePendant with the Christ Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029409/pendant-with-the-christ-childFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBible study poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021396/bible-study-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930983/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473402/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePendant Shaped as a Mermaidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931016/pendant-shaped-mermaidFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473400/holy-ascension-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseSt. Louis of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934760/st-louis-franceFree Image from public domain licenseBible study blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021399/bible-study-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePendant Shaped as a Doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937268/pendant-shaped-dogFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021392/bible-study-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePendant with Charity and Her Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851580/pendant-with-charity-and-her-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730834/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTurkish Girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933139/turkish-girlFree Image from public domain licenseHoly ascension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730692/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Europe by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930032/photo-image-crown-horse-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGold jewelries with a flower bouquet remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941055/gold-jewelries-with-flower-bouquet-remixView licenseAdoration of the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291920/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460006/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licensePendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8248187/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452729/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman in a Wide Skirthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935419/woman-wide-skirtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable underwater collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15220463/editable-underwater-collage-design-element-setView licenseStreet Seller by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932813/street-seller-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds are forever blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650691/diamonds-are-forever-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Figure and Potpourri Vase by Chantilly Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931273/seated-figure-and-potpourri-vase-chantilly-factoryFree Image from public domain license