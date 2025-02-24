Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagewood furniturewood walnutwalnutfurnituredecorative artend table1815to1820absenceChair by UnknownOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2355 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseSecretary Cabinet by David Roentgen (Cabinetmaker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929461/secretary-cabinet-david-roentgen-cabinetmakerFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909619/living-room-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Emma Hamilton by Angelica Kauffmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611050/portrait-emma-hamilton-angelica-kauffmannFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable wooden furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825695/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-wooden-furnitureView licenseArmchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156447/armchairFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLyraflügelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053429/lyraflugelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSacristy cabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8295957/sacristy-cabinetFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824661/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-living-room-decorView licenseOver-and-Under Flintlock Pocket Pistol of the Hughes of Gwerclas Family with Case and Accessorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329300/photo-image-paper-aesthetic-handFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459048/potted-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSettee (one of a pair) (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136501/settee-one-pair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10647528/home-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseThe Annunciation by Peter Candid (Pieter de Witte, Pietro Candido)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185444/image-keith-holy-mary-angelFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824625/photo-frame-mockup-living-room-decorView licenseUpholstery panels for a setteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136543/upholstery-panels-for-setteeFree Image from public domain licenseModern living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582318/modern-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSide chairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030883/side-chairFree Image from public domain license3D cat in living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454272/cat-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseSide chairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030907/side-chairFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseSettee (one of a pair) (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850579/settee-one-pair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843696/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLetter in Kana Characterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234555/letter-kana-characterFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage chair illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617291/png-vintage-chair-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseCorner Cabinet by Jean Henri Riesener (Cabinetmaker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929762/corner-cabinet-jean-henri-riesener-cabinetmakerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFire screen (Écran) (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104105/fire-screen-ecran-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseModern living blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582329/modern-living-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (bergère en cabriolet) (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851208/armchair-bergere-cabriolet-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582344/modern-living-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarriage chest (cassone)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851650/marriage-chest-cassoneFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828182/furniture-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEight Views of the Xiao and Xiang Rivers by Sekkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945417/eight-views-the-xiao-and-xiang-rivers-sekkeiFree Image from public domain licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14712080/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Sir Anthony Mildmay, Knight of Apethorpe, Northants by Nicholas Hilliardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9650291/image-textures-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346728/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScreen of Banquets for Dowager Queen Sinjeong in Gyeongbokgung Palace Eight-panel Folding Screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932838/image-background-moon-artFree Image from public domain license