Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartadultwomanvignettesbranchescraftredPunch PotOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 808 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2019 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale boss poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486212/female-boss-poster-templateView licenseElegant clay teapot designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934655/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseFloral craft projects Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731216/floral-craft-projects-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage floral porcelain mug arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936517/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564903/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseTeapot by Staffordshire Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933361/teapot-staffordshire-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's society Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118061/womens-society-instagram-story-templateView licenseTeapothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009103/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeapothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935888/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable instant camera photo frame on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827837/editable-instant-camera-photo-frame-the-wallView licenseArtistic ceramic teapot with bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009792/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChocolate Pothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937424/chocolate-potFree Image from public domain licenseWoman's leadership workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486210/womans-leadership-workshop-poster-templateView licenseAntique ceramic teapot with flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936116/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoffee Pot by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936755/coffee-pot-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEquality poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13497807/equality-poster-templateView licenseFloral vintage ceramic teapothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009751/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseArt & wine workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599630/art-wine-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage ornate ceramic teapot designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933728/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseWorld environment day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807529/world-environment-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePunch Pothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008990/punch-potFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696149/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseVintage floral ceramic teapot designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934399/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion png sticker, creative safety pin paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213915/png-aesthetic-beauty-collage-elementView licenseTea Set by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932915/tea-set-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGirl empowering poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408231/girl-empowering-poster-templateView licenseMiniature Coffee Pothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933272/miniature-coffee-potFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntricately carved clay teapothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936467/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseOrnate ceramic jug with vineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009236/sauceboatFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13496461/may-day-poster-templateView licenseAntique ornate ceramic teapot designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933873/teapotFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731218/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseColorful antique ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935516/jugFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408102/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseTeapot by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009198/teapot-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license