Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegreen jewelgoldgreenknifeyellowarmsphotosteelDagger (Khanjar) with ScabbardOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 635 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1588 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRestaurant menu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14896477/restaurant-menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseDagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931757/dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseModern dinner cutlery set remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670510/modern-dinner-cutlery-set-remix-editable-designView licenseSwiss Dagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930387/swiss-dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseSaber (Kiliç) with Scabbard by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930856/saber-kilic-with-scabbard-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCombined Double-Barreled Flintlock Pistol and Folding Knifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930152/combined-double-barreled-flintlock-pistol-and-folding-knifeFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBridle Cutter Pikehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931182/bridle-cutter-pikeFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseParrying Dagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930054/parrying-dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseLandsknecht Dagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930123/landsknecht-dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650015/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseParrying Dagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931326/parrying-dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseNational Cereal Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407850/national-cereal-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseRoundel Dagger and Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931735/roundel-dagger-and-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408141/breakfast-facebook-post-templateView licenseBallock Daggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930604/ballock-daggerFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCavalry Officer's Saber with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931422/cavalry-officers-saber-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730729/cookbook-instagram-story-templateView licenseRapier and Scabbard by Antonio Piccininohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930687/rapier-and-scabbard-antonio-piccininoFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730728/cookbook-instagram-post-templateView licenseSword with Scabbard for an Officer in the Bodyguard of the Elector of Saxony by Urban Schneeweisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930643/photo-image-wood-cross-swordFree Image from public domain licenseThe honoured knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664315/the-honoured-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseComposite Smallsword and Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932105/composite-smallsword-and-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseThe damned knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664396/the-damned-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSmallsword and Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934110/smallsword-and-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730727/cookbook-blog-banner-templateView licenseJousting Lancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932629/jousting-lanceFree Image from public domain licenseBarbershop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmallsword and Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008347/smallsword-and-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12005533/kitchen-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKatar with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931409/katar-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseGunner's Stilettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931220/gunners-stilettoFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789128/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseMiner's Processional Axehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931526/miners-processional-axeFree Image from public domain license