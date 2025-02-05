rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hat Badge with the Head of Saint John the Baptist Adapted as a Pendant
Save
Edit Image
objectcoingold coinpersonartcirclegoldaward
Gold medal mockup, editable design
Gold medal mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13913836/gold-medal-mockup-editable-designView license
World's Columbian Exposition Commemorative Presentation Medal by Louis Saint-Gaudens
World's Columbian Exposition Commemorative Presentation Medal by Louis Saint-Gaudens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941270/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Gold medal mockup, editable design
Gold medal mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416375/gold-medal-mockup-editable-designView license
Reliquary Pendant of Saint Barbara by Spitzer
Reliquary Pendant of Saint Barbara by Spitzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933271/reliquary-pendant-saint-barbara-spitzerFree Image from public domain license
Marketing & business book cover template
Marketing & business book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454820/marketing-business-book-cover-templateView license
Pendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)
Pendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931332/pendant-shaped-ship-reinhold-vasters-designerFree Image from public domain license
3D award badge, element editable illustration
3D award badge, element editable illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948098/award-badge-element-editable-illustrationView license
Presentation Medal of Francesco Morosini
Presentation Medal of Francesco Morosini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932548/presentation-medal-francesco-morosiniFree Image from public domain license
Wax seal stamp editable mockup
Wax seal stamp editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493590/wax-seal-stamp-editable-mockupView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Donate to charity poster template, editable text and design
Donate to charity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691871/donate-charity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Circular Tweezers with Bird in Relief Against a Stippled Background by Chimú
Circular Tweezers with Bird in Relief Against a Stippled Background by Chimú
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941908/circular-tweezers-with-bird-relief-against-stippled-background-chimuFree Image from public domain license
Donate to charity Instagram post template, editable text
Donate to charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945407/donate-charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Aureus (Coin) Portraying Emperor Nero by Ancient Roman
Aureus (Coin) Portraying Emperor Nero by Ancient Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958420/aureus-coin-portraying-emperor-nero-ancient-romanFree Image from public domain license
Coin saving finance blue background editable design
Coin saving finance blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211399/coin-saving-finance-blue-background-editable-designView license
World's Columbian Exposition Commemorative Presentation Medal by Augustus Saint-Gaudens
World's Columbian Exposition Commemorative Presentation Medal by Augustus Saint-Gaudens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941011/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Coin stack money blue background editable design
Coin stack money blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211400/coin-stack-money-blue-background-editable-designView license
Robert Louis Stevenson by Augustus Saint-Gaudens (Sculptor)
Robert Louis Stevenson by Augustus Saint-Gaudens (Sculptor)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941495/robert-louis-stevenson-augustus-saint-gaudens-sculptorFree Image from public domain license
Coin money investment iPhone wallpaper editable design
Coin money investment iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206709/coin-money-investment-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Covered Cup by Richard Gurney
Covered Cup by Richard Gurney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929436/covered-cup-richard-gurneyFree Image from public domain license
Coin stack money blue iPhone wallpaper editable design
Coin stack money blue iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211402/coin-stack-money-blue-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Pair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiot
Pair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009052/pair-compotiers-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain license
Coin financial blue desktop wallpaper editable design
Coin financial blue desktop wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211404/coin-financial-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Pair of Tea Caddies by William Barnard
Pair of Tea Caddies by William Barnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931963/pair-tea-caddies-william-barnardFree Image from public domain license
Charity fundraising event poster template, editable text and design
Charity fundraising event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544044/charity-fundraising-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cameo with Three Graces by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cameo with Three Graces by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932123/cameo-with-three-graces-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Coin stack financial desktop wallpaper editable design
Coin stack financial desktop wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207820/coin-stack-financial-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Cameo with Head of a Man by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cameo with Head of a Man by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019309/cameo-with-head-man-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Financial freedom poster template, editable text and design
Financial freedom poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763486/financial-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Gold coin locket bronze money.
PNG Gold coin locket bronze money.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12625298/png-gold-coin-locket-bronze-money-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Digital investment poster template, editable text and design
Digital investment poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763455/digital-investment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Golden coin money white background accessories.
PNG Golden coin money white background accessories.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12988395/png-background-goldenView license
Business tax Instagram post template, editable text
Business tax Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933492/business-tax-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
United States Twenty Dollar Coin by Augustus Saint-Gaudens
United States Twenty Dollar Coin by Augustus Saint-Gaudens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942247/united-states-twenty-dollar-coin-augustus-saint-gaudensFree Image from public domain license
Finance 101 Instagram post template, editable text
Finance 101 Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933464/finance-101-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Benjamin Franklin Commemorative Medal by Louis Saint-Gaudens
Benjamin Franklin Commemorative Medal by Louis Saint-Gaudens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942053/benjamin-franklin-commemorative-medal-louis-saint-gaudensFree Image from public domain license
Support & donation Instagram post template, editable text
Support & donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945437/support-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Twelve emergency coins from Dutch cities (1574) by anonymous
Twelve emergency coins from Dutch cities (1574) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13752319/twelve-emergency-coins-from-dutch-cities-1574-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Golden trophy, business success paper craft collage, editable design
Golden trophy, business success paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922362/golden-trophy-business-success-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
PNG Chinese golden tray white background accessories investment.
PNG Chinese golden tray white background accessories investment.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12858691/png-white-backgroundView license