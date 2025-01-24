Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecrucifixdoublesided crucifix pendantsgold cross crucifix necklacebroochcrucifix necklacecrossbuildinggoldDouble-Sided Crucifix PendantOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767422/vintage-snake-frame-png-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Whimsigoth outfit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253473/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930983/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth fortune design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212606/editable-whimsigoth-fortune-design-element-setView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929819/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377009/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376992/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licensePendant with the Penitent Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378664/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licensePendant with Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930419/pendant-with-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Whimsigoth outfit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251954/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Deposition and the Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930685/double-sided-pendant-with-the-deposition-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685632/prayer-quote-poster-templateView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant Reliquary Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931161/double-sided-pendant-reliquary-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377027/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licensePendant with Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929894/pendant-with-agnus-dei-lamb-godFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseOrnate gold pendant with pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931755/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378646/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseDress Ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930396/dress-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178628/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the Cross with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929928/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-and-saint-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licensePendant with the Holy Sacramenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930167/pendant-with-the-holy-sacramentFree Image from public domain licenseFeeling is believing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685628/feeling-believing-poster-templateView licensePendant with Figure of Justicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930759/pendant-with-figure-justiceFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licensePendant Shaped as a Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929814/pendant-shaped-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177425/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licensePendant with the Bust of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930386/pendant-with-the-bust-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650844/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licensePendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931332/pendant-shaped-ship-reinhold-vasters-designerFree Image from public domain licenseSunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrnate antique teapot pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain license