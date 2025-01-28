Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonchristmashandpersonartfactorymusicbowsDrum Beater for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView licenseBassoon Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930094/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas jazz Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830815/christmas-jazz-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlute Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930826/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas spirit music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461136/christmas-spirit-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrumpeter for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931333/trumpeter-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514471/christmas-playlist-poster-templateView licenseClarinet Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930469/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514503/christmas-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931307/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514508/christmas-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseConductor for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929613/conductor-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251330/violin-concert-poster-templateView licenseBagpiper for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930168/bagpiper-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395210/retro-music-facebook-post-templateView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930971/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459246/violin-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCellist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930534/cellist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474269/orchestra-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHurdy-Gurdy Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930346/photo-image-hand-person-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251415/violin-concert-instagram-story-templateView licenseDrummer for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930780/drummer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251199/violin-concert-facebook-post-templateView licenseGuitarist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931276/guitarist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473262/violin-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseViolinist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931063/violinist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699638/jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePlaque: Warrior and Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820731/plaque-warrior-and-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699630/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQueen Mother Pendant Mask: Iyobahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820710/queen-mother-pendant-mask-iyobaFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395209/music-lessons-facebook-post-templateView licenseLion (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850585/lion-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649831/violin-concert-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFigure: Horn Playerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264549/figure-horn-playerFree Image from public domain licenseJazz n creole Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543990/jazz-creole-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (Fauteuil à la reine) (one of a pair) (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850688/armchair-fauteuil-reine-one-pair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTankardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164256/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseViolin lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473379/violin-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale Figurinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8300415/male-figurineFree Image from public domain license