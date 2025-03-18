Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejewelry religiouscrossbuildinggoldpearlsmetalarchitecturehistoryPendant CrossOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView licenseDouble-Sided Crucifix Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseGold jewelries with a flower bouquet remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941055/gold-jewelries-with-flower-bouquet-remixView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Deposition and the Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930685/double-sided-pendant-with-the-deposition-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseOrnate antique teapot pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994461/ramadan-element-editable-design-setView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408001/sunday-church-facebook-post-templateView licenseCrown, Probably for a Statue of the Christ Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929737/crown-probably-for-statue-the-christ-childFree Image from public domain licenseAccessories Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650801/accessories-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePendant with the Holy Sacramenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930167/pendant-with-the-holy-sacramentFree Image from public domain licenseSunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant Reliquary Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931161/double-sided-pendant-reliquary-crossFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990252/ramadan-element-editable-design-setView licenseOrnate gilded cross artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009275/crucifixFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994435/ramadan-element-editable-design-setView licenseChrist on the Cross with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929928/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-and-saint-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gothic cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323034/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView licenseElegant vintage gemstone pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932177/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseFashion collection, shopping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686339/fashion-collection-shopping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury frame isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994017/luxury-frame-isolated-element-setView licensePendant with Figure of Justicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930759/pendant-with-figure-justiceFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury frame isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994000/luxury-frame-isolated-element-setView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Presentation in the Temple and the Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930555/double-sided-pendant-with-the-presentation-the-temple-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds are forever blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650691/diamonds-are-forever-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929819/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996306/ramadan-element-editable-design-setView licenseCrucifix Pendant (1600-1650 (Baroque)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135804/crucifix-pendant-1600-1650-baroque-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseOrnate gold pendant with pearlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931755/pendantFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824149/praise-the-lord-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licensePendant with the Penitent Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrucifix (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135647/crucifix-1550-1600-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's jewelry Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650560/womens-jewelry-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCrucifix Pendant (16th century (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150119/crucifix-pendant-16th-century-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseChatelainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851459/chatelaineFree Image from public domain license