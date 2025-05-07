Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartvintagedesignbluecoffee cupcraftgreenColorful vintage ceramic pitcherOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 864 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2159 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894212/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElegant blue floral ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045880/jugFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, blue abstract, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887419/coffee-mug-mockup-blue-abstract-editable-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935920/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug mockup, vintage floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393491/coffee-mug-mockup-vintage-floral-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935912/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894210/art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029652/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee cup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165372/coffee-cup-mockup-editable-designView licenseColorful vintage ceramic steinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009264/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseCraft sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543449/craft-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934691/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee paper cup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166797/coffee-paper-cup-mockup-editable-designView licenseNarrow-Necked Jug with Two Biblical Scenes by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288471/narrow-necked-jug-with-two-biblical-scenes-hanau-faience-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseScrapbook journals Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835431/scrapbook-journals-instagram-story-templateView licenseNarrow-Necked Jug with Chinese Figures in Stylized Robes by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288533/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543401/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage blue ceramic pitcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933703/pitcherFree Image from public domain licenseGround coffee label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540880/ground-coffee-label-template-editable-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936253/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee aesthetic, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123929/morning-coffee-aesthetic-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage ornate ceramic beer steinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936159/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseCafe conversations Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645494/cafe-conversations-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933323/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee aesthetic, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123825/morning-coffee-aesthetic-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933185/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseHearty coffee Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118234/hearty-coffee-instagram-post-templateView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935896/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseFree delivery Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529402/free-delivery-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNarrow-Necked Jug with Architectural Cartouche by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288466/narrow-necked-jug-with-architectural-cartouche-hanau-faience-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFree delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529400/free-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage stein with equestrian motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932756/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseNight owl tea collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623181/night-owl-tea-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseColorful vintage ceramic jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800593/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coffee delivery, paper collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8877245/editable-coffee-delivery-paper-collage-element-designView licenseVintage pink ceramic pitcher arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800248/pitcherFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623244/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePear-Shaped Jug with the 'Tailor on the Goat' by Hanau Faïence Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800211/photo-image-art-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee bean pouch mockup, cup packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326197/coffee-bean-pouch-mockup-cup-packagingView licenseVintage yellow ceramic pitcher arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008936/jugFree Image from public domain license