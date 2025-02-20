rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ascot Cup by Paul Storr
Save
Edit Image
metalgold horsegoldgold vaseobjectceramicwarwick racecoursetrophy
Ceramic arts poster template
Ceramic arts poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819126/ceramic-arts-poster-templateView license
Warwick Vase by Paul Storr
Warwick Vase by Paul Storr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933078/warwick-vase-paul-storrFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000665/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Pair of Double Salts by Martin-Guillaume Biennais
Pair of Double Salts by Martin-Guillaume Biennais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930741/pair-double-salts-martin-guillaume-biennaisFree Image from public domain license
Our bestsellers Instagram post template
Our bestsellers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819795/our-bestsellers-instagram-post-templateView license
Covered Vase
Covered Vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936767/covered-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Social media business Instagram post template
Social media business Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798093/social-media-business-instagram-post-templateView license
Covered Vase
Covered Vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935192/covered-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798090/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Four Light Candelabrum (one of a pair) by Martin-Guillaume Biennais
Four Light Candelabrum (one of a pair) by Martin-Guillaume Biennais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932099/four-light-candelabrum-one-pair-martin-guillaume-biennaisFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000670/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Four Light Candelabrum (one of a pair) by Martin-Guillaume Biennais (Silversmith)
Four Light Candelabrum (one of a pair) by Martin-Guillaume Biennais (Silversmith)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935990/photo-image-trophy-cross-candleFree Image from public domain license
Gold medal mockup, editable design
Gold medal mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416375/gold-medal-mockup-editable-designView license
Rosewater ewer
Rosewater ewer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850746/rosewater-ewerFree Image from public domain license
Horse championship ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Horse championship ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064865/horse-championship-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
Standing Cup
Standing Cup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009256/standing-cupFree Image from public domain license
Golden trophy element set remix
Golden trophy element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986618/golden-trophy-element-set-remixView license
Covered Cup by Richard Gurney
Covered Cup by Richard Gurney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929436/covered-cup-richard-gurneyFree Image from public domain license
Equine excellence Facebook post template
Equine excellence Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428536/equine-excellence-facebook-post-templateView license
Coffee Urn by Peter Bateman
Coffee Urn by Peter Bateman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935702/coffee-urn-peter-batemanFree Image from public domain license
Horse race Facebook post template
Horse race Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428525/horse-race-facebook-post-templateView license
Vase with Sacrifice Scene by Ferdinand Barbedienne
Vase with Sacrifice Scene by Ferdinand Barbedienne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933965/vase-with-sacrifice-scene-ferdinand-barbedienneFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819172/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Drinking Cup (Bernegal) by Miguel de Urbiola
Drinking Cup (Bernegal) by Miguel de Urbiola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008685/drinking-cup-bernegal-miguel-urbiolaFree Image from public domain license
Golden trophy element set remix
Golden trophy element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986628/golden-trophy-element-set-remixView license
Pendant with Christ Appearing to Saint Mary Magdalene
Pendant with Christ Appearing to Saint Mary Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930077/pendant-with-christ-appearing-saint-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Golden trophy element set remix
Golden trophy element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986684/golden-trophy-element-set-remixView license
Goblet by Hester Bateman
Goblet by Hester Bateman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008455/goblet-hester-batemanFree Image from public domain license
Horse championship ephemera remix background, editable design
Horse championship ephemera remix background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823426/horse-championship-ephemera-remix-background-editable-designView license
Rosewater Ewer and Basin by Franz Dotte
Rosewater Ewer and Basin by Franz Dotte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929677/rosewater-ewer-and-basin-franz-dotteFree Image from public domain license
Golden trophy element set remix
Golden trophy element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986682/golden-trophy-element-set-remixView license
Covered Goblet with Silhouette Bust of King Frederich the Great by Johann Sigismund Menzel (Decorator)
Covered Goblet with Silhouette Bust of King Frederich the Great by Johann Sigismund Menzel (Decorator)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933266/photo-image-trophy-gold-coinFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover, Hanukkah poster template
Happy passover, Hanukkah poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787474/happy-passover-hanukkah-poster-templateView license
Plaque with Head of a Satyr by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Plaque with Head of a Satyr by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932614/plaque-with-head-satyr-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000675/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Pair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiot
Pair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009052/pair-compotiers-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain license
Flower vase editable mockup, interior decor
Flower vase editable mockup, interior decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513261/flower-vase-editable-mockup-interior-decorView license
Ornate antique brass tool
Ornate antique brass tool
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008780/sealFree Image from public domain license
Customer reward editable poster template
Customer reward editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649685/customer-reward-editable-poster-templateView license
Ewer and Basin by Johann Erhard Heuglin, II
Ewer and Basin by Johann Erhard Heuglin, II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931285/ewer-and-basin-johann-erhard-heuglinFree Image from public domain license