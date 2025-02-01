Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenativity scenepersonartcirclefoodplatepaintingcraftPlate with Horatio at the Bridge by Urbino PotteriesOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2393 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarming expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703990/farming-expo-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate with Moses Striking the Rock by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930637/plate-with-moses-striking-the-rock-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers' market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703984/farmers-market-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate with The Continence of Scipiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838178/plate-with-the-continence-scipioFree Image from public domain licenseCat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613934/cat-dining-table-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePlate with Jacob Is Shown Joseph’s Coathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851769/plate-with-jacob-shown-josephs-coatFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237497/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseDish with The Discovery of Achilleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838025/dish-with-the-discovery-achillesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people hanging out in a park illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327900/png-children-customizable-design-resourceView licenseArmorial dish with bianco sopra bianco ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837164/armorial-dish-with-bianco-sopra-bianco-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseDoodle plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428229/doodle-plate-mockup-editable-designView licensePlate with Isaac Blessing Jacob by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930838/plate-with-isaac-blessing-jacob-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseArt & wine workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView licensePlate with Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931406/plate-with-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseArt & wine workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051292/art-wine-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licensePhysician's Tray by Alcora Potteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932531/physicians-tray-alcora-potteryFree Image from public domain licenseNative American day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668088/native-american-day-blog-banner-templateView licensePlate with Paris Killing Achilles and arms of the Calini familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838261/plate-with-paris-killing-achilles-and-arms-the-calini-familyFree Image from public domain licenseNative American heritage blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668081/native-american-heritage-blog-banner-templateView licenseBowl with a Bust of Mucius Scaevola by Faenza Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930810/bowl-with-bust-mucius-scaevola-faenza-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseStudio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21493767/image-flowers-plant-aestheticView licenseDisplay Plate with Judith Holding the Head of Holoferneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932806/display-plate-with-judith-holding-the-head-holofernesFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShallow bowl with Beautiful Cassandrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838230/shallow-bowl-with-beautiful-cassandraFree Image from public domain licenseIndigenous people's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713869/indigenous-peoples-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate with Story of Numa Pompilius and Arms of Gonzaga by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930825/plate-with-story-numa-pompilius-and-arms-gonzaga-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseMexican brunch poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835058/mexican-brunch-poster-templateView licenseWide-rimmed bowl with Vulcan Forging Arms with Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836794/wide-rimmed-bowl-with-vulcan-forging-arms-with-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDish with The Story of Semiramishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838262/dish-with-the-story-semiramisFree Image from public domain licenseNature handmade product Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686125/nature-handmade-product-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFooted dish with Diana and Actaeonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836914/footed-dish-with-diana-and-actaeonFree Image from public domain licenseNative businesses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713890/native-businesses-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate with The Vision of Alcyone and arms of Jacopo Pisarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838334/plate-with-the-vision-alcyone-and-arms-jacopo-pisaroFree Image from public domain licenseCreative drawing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963268/creative-drawing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDish with two lovershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838071/dish-with-two-loversFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539151/ceramic-craft-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate with The Rape of Prosperinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837940/plate-with-the-rape-prosperinaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825762/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licenseDishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838360/dishFree Image from public domain license