Ewer and Basin (Pot a l'Eau et jatte Feuille d'Eau) by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)
Japanese lotus lake background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ewer and Basin (broc et jatte feuille d'eau, première grandeur) by Jean Claude Duplessis the Elder and Sèvres Manufactory
Elegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element set
Vase by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)
Spirituality flower editable design, community remix
Elephant Candelabrum Vase (Vase à Tête d'Eléphant) by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)
Flowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)
Flowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase (Cuvette Mahon) by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)
Floral illustration border blue background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase (Vase à oreilles) by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)
Monet's water lilies blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
One of a Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vase pot pourri feuilles de mirte) (ca. 1761) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude…
Editable Buddhism note paper, remix design, community remix
Pair of Vases (Pots Pourris à Bobèches) by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)
Picnic in the park poster template
Ewer by Real Fabbrica della porcellana di Capodimonte
Aesthetic lotus flower background, green design
Vase by Jean-Claude Duplessis (Designer)
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vases pot pourri feuilles de mirte) (ca. 1761) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude…
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
One of a Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vase pot pourri feuilles de mirte) (ca. 1761) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude…
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Pitcher (Pot à l'eau à la romaine) (ca. 1755) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory, Antoine Toussaint Cornaille and Jean…
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Basin (Jatte ovale de pot à l'eau) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Basin by Real Fabbrica della porcellana di Capodimonte
Editable vintage postage stamp, Claude Monet's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Ewer and Basin by Christian Frederich Herold and Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
Claude Monet's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Sauceboat by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Floral body moisturizer Instagram post template, editable text
A Tea Service (déjeuner ruban) by Etienne Henri Le Guay and Sèvres Manufactory
Life quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Tea Bowl and Saucer
Colorful flowers, vintage collage element editable set
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
