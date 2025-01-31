Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagedaggerpistolkeywoodswordwallknifemetalDagger with Wheel-Lock PistolOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 564 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1409 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWristwatch with hand shadow remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791181/wristwatch-with-hand-shadow-remixView licenseGunner's Stilettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931220/gunners-stilettoFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseSword from the Armory of Schloss Ambras, Innsbruckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931032/sword-from-the-armory-schloss-ambras-innsbruckFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseWheellock Spanner with Powder Measure and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932209/wheellock-spanner-with-powder-measure-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseHunting Hangar with Calendar Bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930851/hunting-hangar-with-calendar-bladeFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWheel-Lock Spanner and Turnscrewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932141/wheel-lock-spanner-and-turnscrewFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDaggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931028/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFingered Gauntlet for the Left Handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931134/fingered-gauntlet-for-the-left-handFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseArming Swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929976/arming-swordFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseAncient rustic dagger weapon artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930013/baselardFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseAntique ornate sword bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931267/smallswordFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseMacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930487/maceFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseCavalry Sword with Calendar Bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930119/cavalry-sword-with-calendar-bladeFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room hanger mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587977/hotel-room-hanger-mockup-editable-designView licenseOrnate antique dagger with sheathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930718/cinquedeaFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCombined Wheellock Spanner, Turnscrew, and Adjustable Powder Measurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932262/combined-wheellock-spanner-turnscrew-and-adjustable-powder-measureFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseCranequin (Winder) for a Crossbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932041/cranequin-winder-for-crossbowFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art installation poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21802409/interactive-art-installation-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseWalking Stick-Hammer-Sword-Wheellock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929454/walking-stick-hammer-sword-wheellock-pistolFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient ornate dagger with handlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936355/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden fork and spoon editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCombined Wheel-Lock Spanner and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930870/combined-wheel-lock-spanner-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158944/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseWheellock Pistol (Pedrenyal) of King Louis XIII of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929550/wheellock-pistol-pedrenyal-king-louis-xiii-franceFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAntique ornate metal sword hilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937220/smallswordFree Image from public domain license