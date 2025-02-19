Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejusticeswordcold weapondaggerwoodknifelightingmetalSword of JusticeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 765 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1913 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseRapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930675/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art installation poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21802409/interactive-art-installation-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThrusting Sword (Estoc)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935177/thrusting-sword-estocFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseHalberd for the Civic Guard of Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931483/halberd-for-the-civic-guard-cologneFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633856/christmas-penguin-cute-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseComposite Smallsword and Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932105/composite-smallsword-and-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSword of Winthrop Sargent (1753-1820), First Governor of Northwest Territorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931718/sword-winthrop-sargent-1753-1820-first-governor-northwest-territoriesFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTwo-Handed Sword for the Bodyguard of Julius, Duke of Brunswick-Lüneburg and Prince of Wolfenbüttelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929665/photo-image-wood-cross-swordFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCup-Hilted Rapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930142/cup-hilted-rapierFree Image from public domain licenseLaw justice png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11157132/law-justice-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseElegant antique silver sword hilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008921/smallswordFree Image from public domain licenseWristwatch with hand shadow remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791181/wristwatch-with-hand-shadow-remixView licenseTwo-Handed Swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930200/two-handed-swordFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room hanger mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587977/hotel-room-hanger-mockup-editable-designView licenseCinquedeahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930561/cinquedeaFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrnate historical European swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930632/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseWorld politics, social issues paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910498/world-politics-social-issues-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseSaber (Kiliç) with Scabbard by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930856/saber-kilic-with-scabbard-islamicFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158944/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseKatzbalger (Infantry Sword)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932700/katzbalger-infantry-swordFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHorseman's Axehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930291/horsemans-axeFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHunting Hangar with Calendar Bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930851/hunting-hangar-with-calendar-bladeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden fork and spoon editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView licenseComposite Rapier for a Boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931568/composite-rapier-for-boyFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWar Hammerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930326/war-hammerFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic feather, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView licenseThrusting Sword (Estoc)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930731/thrusting-sword-estocFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseWalking Staff with Sword Hilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932016/walking-staff-with-sword-hiltFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGunner's Stilettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931220/gunners-stilettoFree Image from public domain license