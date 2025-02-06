Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefireartscircleclothingshapelampumbrellageometric shapeFire Screen by William Arthur Smith Benson (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2371 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarUmbrella insurance company editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481562/umbrella-insurance-company-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseWall Sconce (One of a Pair) by William Arthur Smith Benson (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931341/wall-sconce-one-pair-william-arthur-smith-benson-designerFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella insurance company editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483435/umbrella-insurance-company-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseCachepot by William Arthur Smith Bensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933950/cachepot-william-arthur-smith-bensonFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella fashion brand editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496298/umbrella-fashion-brand-editable-logo-line-art-designView licensefirescreen with floral design; copper 'petals' project outward from domed brass center; brass standhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7483493/image-fire-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella insurance company editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483629/umbrella-insurance-company-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Andirons by Charles Francis Annesley Voysey (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937315/one-pair-andirons-charles-francis-annesley-voysey-designerFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella insurance company editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482162/umbrella-insurance-company-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseReliquary Monstrance in the form of a Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929790/reliquary-monstrance-the-form-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBeach chair background, Summer illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976171/beach-chair-background-summer-illustration-editable-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Andirons by Charles Francis Annesley Voysey (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934007/one-pair-andirons-charles-francis-annesley-voysey-designerFree Image from public domain licenseBeach chair background, Summer illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976173/beach-chair-background-summer-illustration-editable-designView licenseOpalescent glass shade with brass fittings; arrived with its own mounthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7483319/opalescent-glass-shade-with-brass-fittings-arrived-with-its-own-mountFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella fashion brand editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478513/umbrella-fashion-brand-editable-logo-line-art-designView licensePair of Shoe Buckles by William Soamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936787/pair-shoe-buckles-william-soameFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella fashion brand editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480045/umbrella-fashion-brand-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseReliquary Monstrancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932638/reliquary-monstranceFree Image from public domain licenseBeach Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381689/beach-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009052/pair-compotiers-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licensePair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935527/pair-compotiers-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain licenseBeach chair iPhone wallpaper, Summer illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976172/beach-chair-iphone-wallpaper-summer-illustration-editable-designView licenseChurch chandelierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8159456/church-chandelierFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseElegant antique brass candlestick holderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008539/candelabraFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519662/beach-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePair of candelabrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851264/pair-candelabraFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703596/bucket-list-instagram-post-templateView licensePair of candlestickshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851317/pair-candlesticksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15481494/editable-flame-design-element-setView licenseMonstrance by Johannes de Nuscohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039833/monstrance-johannes-nuscoFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782480/eid-mubarak-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseOrnate antique brass basinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009136/brasierFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali wishes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932473/diwali-wishes-facebook-post-templateView licenseCandelabra (One of a Pair) by William Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933946/candelabra-one-pair-william-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali wishes Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539699/diwali-wishes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBox with Scale and Set of Weights by The Pluckhoff Colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039659/box-with-scale-and-set-weights-the-pluckhoff-cologneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15479909/editable-flame-design-element-setView licenseOil Lamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009082/oil-lampFree Image from public domain license