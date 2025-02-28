Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagemedalpatterngoldawardcraftglassmetalshapePendant with the Holy SacramentOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2143 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000670/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Scenes from the Lives of Saint Francis and of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930248/double-sided-pendant-with-scenes-from-the-lives-saint-francis-and-christFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000675/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222690/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licensePendant with the Penitent Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000673/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseDouble-Sided Crucifix Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000669/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Instruments of the Passion and Emblem of a Confraternityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931375/photo-image-pattern-circle-goldFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000665/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseTwo-Sided Pendant with Adoration and Baptism of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937244/two-sided-pendant-with-adoration-and-baptism-christFree Image from public domain licenseEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222712/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licenseHat Badge with the Head of Saint John the Baptist Adapted as a Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929905/hat-badge-with-the-head-saint-john-the-baptist-adapted-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseGold medal mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416375/gold-medal-mockup-editable-designView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222685/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licenseOrnate enameled fruit containerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929656/pomanderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222700/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable golden medal badge design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222710/editable-golden-medal-badge-design-element-setView licensePendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931332/pendant-shaped-ship-reinhold-vasters-designerFree Image from public domain licenseGolden award ribbon badge design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191300/golden-award-ribbon-badge-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePresentation Medal of Francesco Morosinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932548/presentation-medal-francesco-morosiniFree Image from public domain licenseReward medal design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191309/reward-medal-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePendant with Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930419/pendant-with-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable award medal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15324345/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView licenseReliquary Pendant of Saint Barbara by Spitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933271/reliquary-pendant-saint-barbara-spitzerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable award medal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322889/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView licensePendant with Figure of Justicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930759/pendant-with-figure-justiceFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001761/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licensePendant with the Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936486/pendant-with-the-virginFree Image from public domain licenseEditable award medal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15324351/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Deposition and the Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930685/double-sided-pendant-with-the-deposition-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable award medal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15324346/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView licenseElegant vintage gemstone pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932177/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable award medal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322488/editable-award-medal-design-element-setView licenseOrnate antique teapot pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain licenseGold reward medal design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16185276/gold-reward-medal-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePendant Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain license